Spa still saves for at least two years

She has arrived the official extension until 2025 of the contract linking the Belgian Grand Prix to the F1 calendar. The Spa stage, questioned in recent editions, responded with a radical modernization of various infrastructures which led not only to confirmation for 2024, but also to the extension for 2025.

In 2023 the event recorded 380 thousand attendances over the course of the weekend which followed the Sprint format, recording the victory of home idol Max Verstappen on both Saturday and Sunday, a race in which the three-time world champion started from the third row due to the five-place penalty for having introduced a new exchange. Below are the words of Liberty Media’s number one for F1, Stefano Domenicali, and of Willy Borsus, Minister of Economy of Wallonia.

Domenicali’s words

“Spa is synonymous with Formula 1, having been one of the circuits on the calendar since the early days of the Circus and is a much-loved track for fans and drivers alike, so I am delighted to extend our relationship with them until 2025. The promoter has made great strides in recent years to improve the fan experience and infrastructure, and work is ongoing between all stakeholders with the clear aim of providing safe and exciting racing. I would like to thank the promoter and the Government of Wallonia for their continued support.”

The organizers celebrate

“We are proud and excited to announce that the Formula 1 Grand Prix will take place in Spa again in 2025 – the words of the vice-president and minister of economy of Wallonia Willy Borsus – our region will once again rise to the top of the international scene, thanks to its high-quality events and legendary sporting infrastructure. Beyond the prestige, I would like to highlight the significant economic impact that this event brings to Wallonia and Belgium. According to a study conducted in 2021, the Grand Prix generates positive impacts for our region amounting to 41.8 million euros, net of public funding, which is constantly decreasing. These figures are a solid indication of the financial impact and the positive outlook leads us to expect even more positive results for the current year. The Formula 1 Grand Prix therefore represents both an emblematic moment of motor sport and a powerful engine of economic growth for our region.”