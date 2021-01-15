The circus in Omsk resumes its work. On February 6, the show of the Royal Circus of Gia Eradze “Sand Tale” begins, according to a message published in the official group of the institution.

The institution has not worked since March 2020 due to the unfavorable epidemiological situation associated with the spread of coronavirus infection. Thus, the doors of the circus remained closed for 10 months.

According to the director of the circus Elena Agafonova, who leads IA “Gorod55”, the institution did not work longer than other cultural organizations due to the fact that it is subordinate not to the regional ministry of culture, but to the FKP “Rosgoscirk”, which makes decisions on the work of regional circuses.

The head of the Omsk circus reported that all this time the rehearsals did not stop, the artists were in excellent physical shape and were eager to meet with the audience.