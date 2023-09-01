Circus | In Kerava, you can watch the circus for free

At the traditional Circus Market in Kerava, you can see, among other things, acrobatics, juggling and magic tricks.

In Kerava can see circus performances for free next weekend.

The traditional Circus Market is held in the city center on Saturday and Sunday from 9 to 10. September It is a free cultural event aimed at the whole family, which was organized for the first time in 1978.

At the circus market, you can see, among other things, acrobatics, juggling and magic tricks. Many of the performances are so-called contemporary circus, where a certain story or theme is presented using circus skills.

The performers include Finnish and international names of contemporary circus, such as Arctic Ensemble, Sorin Sirkus, Simon Llewellyn Circus and Lumo Company.

Almost all performances are held during the weekend in Aurinkomäki, but one performance on Sunday will be held in Kauppakaari. A more detailed schedule can be found in Kerava from the event calendar.

On Saturday art and museum center Sinka will also open a magic-themed exhibition. Among other things, mechanical machines, magically moving houseplants and a mirror labyrinth are brought to the museum. Entrance to the exhibition is free during the Circus Market.

On Saturday and Sunday, magic shows are organized in the museum, in which the multiple Finnish champion of magic and the European champion of card magic Miika Pelkonen performs one of the most difficult card tricks in the world.

The circus market also offers circus and sports-related workshops and a graffiti workshop on the weekend.