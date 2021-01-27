Circus For years, the pioneer of the modern circus, Maksim Komaro, prepared a large-scale production that was to be performed in Berlin: It would have been a “lottery win,” but now the show is seen online

The corona pandemic drove the premiere of Circo Aereo’s new in_between contemporary circus performance on the internet.

“Freedom is the biggest reason I do contemporary circus. You can do anything in it. But volatility is also part of its nature. A trick or performance can collapse because only. It is, of course, in keeping with the Corona. Maksim Komaro thinks.

Circo Aereon new in_between performance actually collapsed due to the corona pandemic. Komaro’s directing will premiere tomorrow, Thursday, on the Internet. Elsewhere, it is not presented with these prospects due to the limitations of public events.

In_between there were supposed to be 15 performances at the contemporary circus center Cirko, after which it had been agreed to rotate at the Chamäleon Theater in Berlin for as much as six months. Komaro says that for such a long time, the contemporary circus performance can’t be found anywhere else.

“The contemporary circus has not taken off as strongly in Germany as elsewhere in Europe, where the tradition of commercial performing arts still lives on in variety theaters. Chamäleon is also a kind of theater, a great place to get drinks at the tables, but its repertoire focuses on contemporary circus. ”

Chamäleon commissioned a performance from Komaro four years ago. Over the years, he has been looking for performers around the world. The theater stage was made into a wooden scale model and modeled on a computer for design. Director Pavla Kamánova found in the Czech Republic.

Although the production is big and took years of work, Komaro would rather hold the premiere online than leave the show to wait to know how long.

“Chamäleon would have been a lottery winner financially and especially for the careers of our young performers. But if you put it on the shelf, quite often it is forgotten there. And I didn’t want to disappoint my promise, especially to the performers, one of whom came from Canada. ”

There is no hope of Chamäleon. When Circo’s online show ends, Scenery will head to Berlin to wait for better times.

In_between the stage has six acrobats. In the costume rehearsal for the early part of the week, the performance began with an introduction that promised a few dreams and magic Shakespeare Summer night dream in the style of. They are often not far from the modern circus.

Maksim Komaro (b. 1974) knows the world well. He started performing magic tricks when he was five years old. By the age of 15, he was already teaching juggling.

Founded by Circo Aereon Komaro Jani Nuutinen and Ville Walon with 1996. It has operated in Finland and France and performed in 30 countries. The fact that Aereo can be found on Wikipedia in English but not in Finnish is also a sign of international success.

Almost ten years ago, Komaro withdrew from the stage and focused on directing instead of performing.

Komaro has already struggled with Korona. He thinks he’s the first contemporary circus performer to direct the performance entirely through Zoom. Performance by the Czech Cirk La Putika Kaleidoscope premiered in June.

“For the performers, I was on my laptop screen for six weeks. At times, they forgot about me and moved out of reach of the camera. When the premiere was celebrated in Prague, I attended again with a laptop with which people went to chat. I joined my own skump in Helsinki. ”

Komaro doesn’t want that in_betweenin the content is revealed too much in advance. He longs for experience in live performance, and the network seeks to create such an atmosphere. The camera stays in the auditorium and, for example, television recordings are not imitated.

Circo Aereo has seen cabaret features, and with its curtains in_between it is easy to imagine the Chamäleon Theater, built in 1906.

The magician is responsible for describing the online version Kalle Nio and juggler Ville Walo. They bring the show to the living rooms of the spectators.

Closer to his living room, this circus performance is not to be hoped for unless there are plans to renovate the wallpaper and get a new sofa.

Circo Aereo: in_between. Premiere 28.1. at 8 p.m. here. A recording of the performance alone can be viewed 4.2. until.