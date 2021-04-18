In Sochi, representatives of famous dynasties planted an alley of magnolias and opened a circus studio for special children. Ten magnolias in front of the Sochi circus building will now remind the townspeople of the Kornilov and Zapashny circus dynasties, the Sitnikov family of musicians, the Abramov-Osipov doctors, the Sushchenko-Suprun firefighter dynasty and others. The initiator of the action, timed to coincide with the World Circus Day, was the largest circus company in the world – Rosgoscirk. The tree, symbolizing the Rosgoscirk company, was planted by General Director Sergei Belyakov and Head of the Development and Social Projects Department Daria Kostyuk. This was told to “Lente.ru” in the press service of the Russian State Circus.

The head of the Russian State Circus Sergey Belyakov stressed that the main task of the holiday is to unite all circus artists, to pay tribute to their merits, and also to instill a love for this type of entertainment art not only in children, but also in adults. “We are convinced that the circus is a territory of family values. The spectators come here with the whole family; here, more often than not, artists work as families. That is why the All-Russian Parade of Dynasties has become the central event of today in all circuses of our company, which are 37 branches in the regions of our country. Our artists, directors, arena inspectors, employees of all services have glorified the circus art of Russia all over the world. Therefore, these days we are doing everything to make them the center of attention, ”said Sergei Belyakov.

Also, the opening of a studio for special children was timed to coincide with World Circus Day. In early 2021, the Sochi Circus, together with an autonomous non-profit organization, won a presidential grant to work with children from 8 to 18 years old, their parents, and in some cases with young people under 30 years old.

Since 2019, children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorders have attended charity classes in circus and animal therapy at the Sochi circus. Both the parents of the children and the doctors unanimously talk about the positive effect of such classes, said the head of the circle, Evgeny Kovalyuk.

Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova congratulated the workers of Russian circuses. She noted that circus art is constantly in the focus of attention of the department. Reconstruction and renovation of circus complexes throughout the country is underway. “Work has already been completed in Sochi, St. Petersburg, Ivanovo, Tula, Omsk, Nizhny Tagil, Kislovodsk and Saratov. Penza, Krasnoyarsk and Chelyabinsk circuses are next in turn, ”the minister emphasized.

Events for the World Circus Day were held in the branches of the Rosgoscirk company throughout the country. Earlier, the stars of the arena planted 11 Canadian maples in the center of St. Petersburg. Each tree marked the dynasties that glorified circus art, such as the Ciniselli, Zapashnye, Nikulin, Sudarchikovs, Bagdasarovs and others. In Omsk, the opening of a museum of circus art was timed to coincide with the holiday. The Tver Circus presented a holiday of laughter to the patients of the Children’s Clinical Hospital. And in Yekaterinburg, married couples who registered their marriage on World Circus Day were given the opportunity to take a photo on the roof of the circus. The celebration ended with grandiose performances at arenas in Russian cities.