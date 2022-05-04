Morelia, Michoacán.- Call is open for all circus artists who wish to participate in «Cirkua, the International Circus Meeting of Morelia», which will take place from May 20 to 22, in the capital of Michoacán.

The invitation launched by the Municipal Culture Secretariat is for all local artists that are developed in circus arts, the platform of inscription of the projects will be open until Tuesday May 10.

The disciplines that can be registered are all those that are developed, such as jugglers, stilt walkers, contortionists, mimes, tightrope walkers, unicyclists, trapeze artists and even fire eaters. The Cirkua festival will take place within the framework of the celebrations of the 481 years of the founding of Morelia.

Cirkua, the International Circus Meeting of Morelia

All people who develop in the aforementioned disciplines and who have the desire to participate must present themselves at the Department of Education and Popular Art of the Secretary of Culture of Morelia, located at Av. Madero Poniente #398, upper floor, Center Historic, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. where they will be given a unique registration form.

It is worth mentioning that, at the time of registration, the artists must present the following documentation to achieve their full accreditation to the event INE, CURP and proof of address, which must be from Morelia.

They will also be asked to submit some testimonial video, or photographic evidence in digital or printed format of the circus work they do, once the registration process is complete, the selection phase. Artists who manage to enter the project must abide by the rules, protocols and guidelines of the Morelia Ministry of Culture.