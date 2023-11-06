La Spezia, Trac Festival presented: the magic of the circus lands in Pinetina



Spice – Stunts, colors and fun: circus art is ready to jump onto the waters of the Gulf of Poets. The “Theatre, research, art, circus” festival will keep people from La Spezia and tourists company between 2023 and 2024. There will be ten shows. The artists will never stop, performing even on Christmas evening, on New Year’s Eve and on the day of the Epiphany.

“It’s one of the surprises we promised,” he says the mayor Pierluigi Peracchini, who presented the billboard to the press yesterday together with the manager Rosanna Ghirri. The initiative, promoted by the Municipality and curated by the Civic Theater with the support of Artificio 23, will come to life in a chapiteau set up in the external area of ​​the Pin at the Allende Center. It will fill in the blank spaces left by other programs. By doing so, citizens will have a different show to watch every evening. «The planning didn’t stop at the summer in La Spezia – continues the mayor -. The goal is to make our city increasingly attractive. Spezia is experiencing a change that also involves high-level designs like this. Events that are not concentrated in a few months, but continue throughout the year as never before.”

The exhibition will open on December 17th. The inaugural show will make exceptional use of the Civico stage. The Sonics acrobats will put the drama aside and focus on killer stunts. «We are really happy. It is an initiative that contributes to enriching the cultural offer of the entire city” reveals the artistic director of the theater Alessandro Maggi. From Christmas evening we will move inside the tent erected near the pine forest. «The works will start in mid-December: the chapiteau will be able to accommodate around two hundred people – says the administrator of the Pin Leonardo Pischedda -. Trac Festival is great news for Spezia. Not only for the proposal, which recalls the most important European events. But also for the training events which will aim to involve, excite and train the younger ones.”

From December 25th to January 1st, except for New Year’s Eve, Les Rois Vagabonds will entertain the audience. On the 5th,6th and 7th it will be the turn of the Magik Fabrik company. On January 24th, however, there will be even two shows in one evening. First, thanks to the Circ Pistolet, spectators will be able to relive those summer afternoons full of games and good moments. Then Cirque De La Guirlande will offer a short, light and intense show, capable of creating a moment of intimate sharing with the public. On the 13th there will be Enrico Bonavera’s monologue. On the 24th Roberto Anglisani will talk about the redemption of a simple man through the great history of the twentieth century, from the Russo-Japanese war to the First World War. February will open, on the evening of the 4th, it will open with the Floating Circus. Jacob Olsen, two nights later, will present “The Nonexistent Knight”. The program will close on February 14th with “Out”, the show by Unterwasser Theater Company.

The complete program of shows

17 December 2023 at 9pm, Teatro Civico La Spezia: Sonics Acrobats in Toren

25 December 2023 at 6.30 pm; 26, 27, 29, 30 December 2023 at 9pm; 1 January 2024 at 6.30 pm at the Chapiteau TRAC – PIN La Spezia: Les Rois Vagabonds in Concerto pour deux clowns

5 January 2024 at 9pm; 6, 7 January 2024 at 6.30 pm: Magik Fabrik with Incognito

24 January 2024 at 9pm: Circ Pistolet with Without feet on the ground and Cirque de la Guirlande in Leuer13 January 2024 at 9pm: Enrico Bonavera in Alichin by Malebolge

30 January 2024 at 9pm: Roberto Anglisani with Giobbe, the story of a simple man

4 February 2024 at 9pm: Floating Circus with CabaretVariEtà

February 6, 2024 at 9pm: Jacob Olsen with The Nonexistent Knight

14 February 2024 at 9pm: Unterwasser Theater Company in Out

Information and tickets

Tickets for the shows can be purchased at: the Teatro Civico Box Office – entrance from via Carpenino – from Monday to Saturday 8.30am-12pm (on Wednesdays also from 4pm-7pm); PIN La Spezia – via Diaz, 2 – during opening hours which can be consulted on the website www.pinlaspezia.it; the chapiteau ticket office – entrance viale Mazzini, 2 – which will open 3 hours before the shows.