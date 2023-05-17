Home page World

From: Maximilian Kettenbach

An elephant is led through rush hour traffic in the Italian town of L’Aquila (Abruzzo) © Monica Pilolli Lav AQ

Commuters in the Italian city of L’Aquila felt transported to India these days: an elephant walked along a busy state road. An animal protection association clarified the incident.

L’Aquila – Drivers and city bus passengers alike rubbed their eyes in the city of over 71,000 in Abruzzo, east of Rome, Italy, as the Indian elephant trotted along the shoulder of the SS80. The colossus was led by a zoo keeper.

The solution to the riddle: not far from the road, a circus is currently making guest appearances, for which the elephant tamer advertised on May 9th. The unusual road user was not escorted by the police, nor were there any warnings to motorists.

Italian animal protection association reacts with horror after elephant advertisement

Monica Pilolli from the local branch of the Italian animal protection association LAV posted the picture on Facebook: “A serious and regrettable incident that we have reported to the responsible authorities,” she wrote. The animal posed a threat to public safety.

The circus “Madagaskar-Maya-Orfei” is currently performing in L’Aquila. At a guest performance in Genoa in April, the circus was already a llama escaped. Staff and police chased the animal through the streets of the port city. “Fortunately, there were no accidents in this case either,” continued Pilolli.

The animal rights activist says after the elephant traffic in Abruzzo: “This incident shows once again that animal circuses should no longer have a place in our country.” They seriously endanger the safety of animals and people. Unlike L’Aquila, many Italian municipalities have already adopted strict rules to make housing circuses with animals as difficult as possible, tighten controls and therefore discourage animal housing.

Italy: Earthquake almost destroyed “Salzburg der Abruzzo” in 2009

The city of L’Aquila, capital of the Italian region of Abruzzo, was badly damaged in 2009, like the entire region, by an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3, making it notorious. 40 residents died, 15000 buildings were damaged. The reconstruction of the historic city center of the municipality, which the pianist Arthur Rubinstein L’Aquila called the “Salzburg of Abruzzo”, has stalled.

