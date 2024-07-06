Kyrgyzstan is a small and poor country in Central Asia that plays hardly any role in the German economy. What is currently happening between the two countries is all the more astonishing: German exports to Kyrgyzstan are increasing dramatically.
Exports of cars to the country increased by almost 11,000 percent in value last year compared to 2021. The increases in machinery are no less impressive: Papermaking machinery – plus 46,700 percent. Office machinery – plus 21,600 percent. Electrical machinery – plus 10,400 percent. Metalworking machinery – plus 5,400 percent. Hand and machine tools – plus 18,400 percent.
#Circumventing #sanctions #detour #Russia
