Genoa – Circumnavigando, the International Circus Theater Festival organized by Boris Vecchio's Sarabanda association which every year in December invades theatres, squares and courtyards throughout Genoa, comes to life starting Tuesday and continues until December 30th, with a rich program and artists from three continents. To remind everyone of a simple but sometimes forgotten thing: through body language, virtuosity, wonder, magic and suspense, which are the deepest and oldest peculiarity of its art, the circus tells stories. This is why this twenty-third edition is entitled “CircusTale / The circus that tells”.

The next story, “Officina Oceanografica Sentimentale”, will be told to only seven spectators at a time, in a “caravan theater”as the artists of the Samovar Company, from Mori in the province of Trento, call it, who meet the public on Tuesday at 12 at the Luzzati Gardens and then again at 3pm, at 3.30pm, at 5pm and at 5.30pm. And each time it will be fifteen minutes of freediving, of immersion in a scenography of spatulas, waves and wheels, to understand how deep the sea is, because you cannot block thought like the ocean. All of us, from Ulysses to Noah to little Aylan, the Kurdish refugee who drowned in 2015 in front of Bodrum in Turkey, have passed through the water in search of life. The show, by and with Luca Salata, which among its various inspirations also includes the poem “After” by Erri De Luca, repeats from Wednesday to Friday at 3pm, 3.30pm, 5pm and 5.30pm. Tickets at 3 euros with mandatory reservation at circumnavigando@sarabanda-associazione. it.

Also Tuesday, but at 4pm in the Main Courtyard of the Doge's Palace, the Moroccan artist Said Mouhssine, from Casablanca, stages the national premiere of the show “Taroo” (bin), a solo full of rhythm, humour, magic and clowning where he plays an acrobatic garbage collector. Between parkour, circus and manipulation of objects, Mouhssine will involve the audience in the game, in this performance he talks about the prejudices towards those who are forced to invent a day job, to somehow earn a living. Taroo, which repeats on Wednesday at 4pm again at Palazzo Ducale and on Thursday at 3.30pm in Piazza Don Gallo, wants to pay homage to these invisible people. Tickets at 1 euro.

Finally Tuesday at 7pm “The Sweet Madness” arrives at Tiqu of the Teatro nelle Foglie company of Bigliolo in Lunigiana, by and with the Genoese actress and acrobat Marta Finazzi and the Bonaerense clown mime and juggler Nicolas Benincasa. An internationally renowned trapeze artist arrives on stage to present her show, but something is wrong: the lights don't come on, the technicians aren't there, the radio only plays cha cha cha. A wacky clown shows up looking for work: how will he end up? Who will be able to win the hearts of the public? Between acrobatics, ball throwing, tango and comedy, an engaging and exciting show will come to life that will entertain both adults and children. Tickets at 10 euros. www. circumnavigandofestival. it —