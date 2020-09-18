© Manufacturer

Circulation shoe

The French company Salomon intends to launch an all-round running shoe that can be completely recycled at the end of its useful life in spring 2021. The Index.01 model, made of just two materials, is designed so that it can be dismantled cleanly, they say. A TPU foam is used for the soles, which can be shredded and used for the manufacture of ski boots. The upper material and the thread for sewing together made of polyester could be processed into new fabrics. Water-based glue minimizes material contamination. After using the Internet, customers should print out shipping labels so that discarded shoes can reach selected collection centers and recycling companies located in the region. (lle.)