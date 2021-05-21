President Alberto Fernández announced this Thursday a 9-day confinement that will govern between next Saturday 22 and May 30, with the aim of reducing the number of coronavirus infections. In that context to be able to circulate we will have to take out special permissions in some cases and in others it will not be necessary to process them again.

As officially reported, essential worker permits already issued will remain active, so it is not necessary to process them again.

But all authorizations for non-essential activities will be dropped, so it will be necessary re-process them in the CuidAR application or in argentina.gob.ar/circular.

The same happens with the special permits of 24 and 48 hours, that can also be re-processed.

Permissions face-to-face schooling will be dropped and they can be processed again on the same government website.

For vacations, meanwhile, there will be no option: will be unsubscribed and they will not be able to be processed again within the framework of the new measures announced by the President, within the announced period.

The public transport is reserved for those who perform essential tasks and if an essential user did not put their SUBE on the permission, can process it with the card number to be able to use the service.

“No app is mandatory, but the permissions to circulate are,” added the official information. To process them, it is necessary the latest version of DNI.

.In that sense, inquiries about identity documents and their processing number can be made at @renaper_ar.

The new announcements of Alberto Fernández

On a national network, the President announced this Thursday new restrictions on circulation to contain the rise in coronavirus cases.

The tightening of the measures was announced this Thursday night, after 35,884 new cases and another 435 deaths from the covid were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Circulation is restricted in all areas of the country that are classified as High Risk or Epidemiological Alarm.

Face-to-face social, economic, educational, religious and sports activities will be suspended.

Essential shops, shops with home delivery and take away will be enabled.

It can only be circulated in the vicinity of the home, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., or for specially authorized reasons.

With the aim of reducing infections even more, It will be arranged that the weekend of June 5 and 6 activities are again restricted in the most critical areas.

