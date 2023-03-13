The Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security, through the smart services system and smart application, provided the ability to generalize the loss of a resident’s passport in the event of its loss while outside the country through simple steps and receive the transaction via e-mail.

To take advantage of this service, customers are required to obtain an entry permit, which is valid for 60 days from the date of obtaining the approval, and to submit a police report attested by the UAE embassy, ​​a copy of the new passport, a copy of the old passport, a personal photo, and a letter from the entity. The sponsor, and the service fee is 150 dirhams, and it varies according to the different data.

In the same context, the country’s digital government clarified the procedures followed in the event of losing a passport outside the country, stating that “if you reside in the UAE and visit your country and lose your passport there, you must follow the steps required in your country to report the loss of the passport, And apply for the issuance of a new passport, and in the event that you are visiting a country, contact the embassy of your country in that country to find out what you need to report the loss of the passport, and apply for the issuance of another passport.

People who hold a residence visa from the UAE and lose their passports while abroad must apply for an entry permit to be able to return to the UAE.

The Consular Affairs Section issues entry permits for non-Emiratis who have lost or stolen passports whose passports bear residence visas in the UAE to enable them to return to the country.

The documents required for the issuance of an entry permit, in the event of loss of a passport outside the country, include: filling in the application form signed by the person concerned, a copy of the old passport, a copy of the current passport, in addition to a copy of the residence visa in the UAE, and the resident’s Emirates ID card. A letter from the sponsor confirming the data of the lost passport and the validity of his residency status in the UAE, submitting a report of theft or loss, and a passport-size photo.

And in the event that the passport of residents inside the country is lost, the digital government indicated that it is necessary to submit an application for issuing a new passport, attach the residence visa to it again, and inform the nearest police station from the place where the passport was lost.

And she cautioned that if the lost passport belongs to a minor, then the guardian (sponsor) must report the loss of the passport to the police station, and if the lost passport is of a person working under the sponsorship of a company in the country, then he must submit a letter to the police station in the emirate that has a visa. residence, in which he reports the loss of the passport.

The letter must be printed on a paper bearing the company’s letterhead (its name and address), and a copy of the company’s trade license and establishment card must also be provided to the police.

If the lost passport is for a person under the sponsorship of his family, he must submit a letter about the loss of the passport signed by the sponsor, and attached with a copy of the sponsor’s passport.

