If something good has brought the pandemic (to find something positive in this great world tragedy) it has been – it is being – the impulse to reflections on the circular economy, understood as a way of producing – and consuming – taking into account the capacity of the planet to supply useful natural resources and absorb human-generated waste without these resources being progressively degraded and limited. That is, to produce while maintaining the balance of the planet, ensuring its sustainability. Ultimately, and no matter how much the deniers may be – out of ignorance or out of interest – it is about ensuring the survival of the human species on Earth, neither more nor less.

Obviously, gastronomy is –also– an economic activity. Food production, food industries, resource management and waste disposal, tourism, leisure time are activities that make up the context in which gastronomy moves, so we can also speak of circular gastronomy. And this is how the Madrid Fusión organization has understood it, which will celebrate this year’s edition from May 31 to June 2. The Covid has brought insecurity and uncertainty, fear and anxiety; It has broken the traditional parameters in which the catering and hospitality industry moved, imposing restrictions, closing spaces, closing businesses and, therefore, forcing the rethinking of many issues: business models, new relationship with customers and suppliers, forms of pantry management, application of creativity, but also of innovation and science to incorporate into new, more humble, closer, more affordable products that added gastronomic value that makes a chicken pickle can be equated to a hare civet , for example.

The avant-garde chefs have turned their gaze to nature and small producers, to the resources of the vegetable world and the marine world, until now forgotten by the great tablecloths; to the local and artisan in front of the great food industry. Dan Barber is one of the best chefs in the world and one of the most influential people according to ‘Time’ magazine. And what the American chef defends is listening to nature, “reading its instruction manual.” And from this perspective, the appropriate scenario is the local one, not the global one, which implies industrialization, intensive agriculture, livestock and fishing, large transport routes, enormous energy expenditure and its consequent pollution rates. The local, as a setting where to dump millenary knowledge but also innovation, of course.

In March 2020, just before the pandemic exploded in our faces, a group of experts meeting in Bilbao reached conclusions such as the one that raises the need to search for new alternative protein sources; reducing the use of plastics and minimizing waste; minimize the use of packaging in food and catering; seek energy efficiency in businesses, both in buildings and machinery, or the use of alternative ingredients, culinary techniques, textures and presentations.

Consumer customer



Creativity and applied science are two fundamental tools here. But there remains another key leg in this paradigm shift: the consumer customer. Because there will be no circular economy or gastronomy if the final recipient of this change does not accept or understand it. Fortunately, information technologies have led to more information and training in this client and a greater willingness to ‘venture out’ – after all, that has always been the function of haute cuisine, to find new culinary horizons. The philosophy of circularity requires a more conscious, committed and sensitive consumption with the planet we inhabit and not only towards the kitchen, but towards aspects such as local shops, fair trade, recycling in all aspects of daily life or second-hand products.

Madrid Fusión will bring together the best chefs in the world around these ideas, many of them with years of experience working in this regard. Rodrigo de la Calle, the ‘vegetable chef’ – «we cannot feed ourselves every day with meat and fish, not only for ourselves but also for the planet -; Davide Caranchini – «the kitchen has to be real. We are human beings before cooks »-; Javier Olleros – “sustainability is an attitude, a way of walking towards being more responsible” -, or Mauro Colagreco – “food can heal the Earth and build a more balanced future for our children” – are a minimal representation of the dozens of speakers from around the world who will be present at this very special edition of Madrid Fusión.