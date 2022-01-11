The pandemic caused by Covid-19 still generates impact and transformations in various sectors of the economy. One of them is the increase in subscription clubs, which grew 19.12% in 2021, according to a survey by Betalabs, a technology company specializing in e-commerce solutions.

In addition to the increase in internet purchases in general, companies linked to the circular economy are gaining ground, which optimize manufacturing processes and reduce the environmental impact of resource exploitation. A 2020 ABCOMM study points out that subscription purchases moved at least BRL 1 billion in Brazil through more than 4,000 companies.

+ Globo ends its pay-TV channel for European audiences

+ Subscription purchases: understand how it works and if it’s worth it for you

One of these initiatives is from Allugator, which promotes electronic device subscriptions focused on Apple products. Instead of buying an iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB for more than R$10,000, the company lets you rent it for R$4,757 a year. Cheaper models, such as the iPhone 12 64GB, cost R$203 per month.

“We are in a moment of a second revolution that will improve capitalism, of paying for access and not for ownership. I see it as a trend because the logic of the circular economy makes the economy work better. The subscription model is easier, more practical and cheaper”, says Cadu Guerra, founder of Allugator.

Founded in 2016, the company has already received some investments – the most recent was a contribution of R$ 42 million from Sapiensbank, a bank that invests in initiatives with a positive environmental impact. Cadu also says that he expects a few hundred million more in investments this year.

“We believe that it builds the future of retail: a large consumer ecosystem for cell phone subscriptions, video games, television. We want to expand to other products”, says Guerra.

Allugator also allows individuals to invest through Allugator Invest. As they are fixed-rate credit securities, backed by the financed cell phones, it is a low-risk investment that can be made by anyone who bets on the business model.

Allugator currently has 5,000 active subscriptions, a number that has increased fivefold in one year. Cadu plans to end the year between 30 and 50 thousand active customers.

Hub Home Box

The subscription club marketplace founded by Luciana Pimenta was one of the startups accelerated by Sony’s Shark Tank Brasil Program. Founded just a year ago, the company already has 100 associated clubs, which caught the attention of the “shark” Carol Paiffer, founding partner of Atom S/A, who invested BRL 940,000 in the business for 30% of the shares.

“From personal experience, I identified that, on the one hand, locating subscription clubs was not an easy task, even with today’s digital resources. On the other hand, many companies could turn their solutions and products into a subscription. In this way, Hub Home Box was born, a true focal point on subscription clubs for different consumer profiles in Brazil”, says the founder and CEO of Hub Home Box, Luciana Pimenta.

The marketplace has 70,000 sessions per month and an average ticket of R$120 and sales increase every month, with emphasis on subscriptions to manual activities, food and lingerie.

See the sectors with the most subscriptions, according to research by Betalabs:

1 – Books: 25% of the total subscription clubs;

2 – Drinks: 20%;

3 – Food: 16%;

4 – Personal care: 12%;

5 – Pet: 10%

