Circular economy “The circular economy is a lifeline for Finland. The over-consumption of natural resources must be reduced, ”says Reijo Karhinen, Professor of Working Life

The mining councilor, who led the preparation of the circular economy program, was surprised at how Finland has declared itself to be a pioneer in its initial factors.

Finland seeks a new direction in the circular economy, which seeks prosperity while reducing the consumption of natural resources.

At the heart of the economic model are the reuse and production of goods, digitalisation and services. New solutions and business will be supported by sustainable tax reform.

The goal of the government is to make Finland a carbon-neutral circular economy, a pioneer, by 2035. Then the circular economy should be the basis of the economy as well as a solution to curb climate change, waste of natural resources and natural loss. At the same time, it is intended to strengthen the economy and employment.

The goals are big and time is short. A circular economy program has now been drawn up to take this forward.

Published by the Ministry of the Environment and the Ministry of Employment and the Economy today, Wednesday A new direction – Proposal for a strategic program for the circular economy contains a wealth of recommendations and suggestions for the implementation of the circular economy, some of which are also historical.

The first times in Finland, the working group takes a position on the over-consumption of natural resources and presents a target limiting consumption.

According to it, the Government should set the goal of improving the sustainable use of natural resources so that in 2035 the total domestic consumption of virgin raw materials will not exceed the 2015 level.

The goal includes, among other things, the sustainable use of forests in Finland.

Consumption of natural resources – especially soil materials – is high in Finland internationally. Land use change is causing much of the loss of biodiversity.

Options is not, says the leader of the working group that prepared the program, the mountain councilor Reijo Karhinen.

“The circular economy is a lifeline for Finland. The over-consumption of natural resources must be reduced, we have no chance to continue with the current model, ”says the working life professor at the University of Eastern Finland.

Change extends to all sectors of society: the economy, consumption, education, governance. A huge change at the system level is needed. ”

In just over a year, the former President and CEO of the OP Bank Group has become a real circular economy travel preacher. He thinks policymakers in their silos see the circular economy as surprisingly narrow.

“The circular economy is much more than recycling,” he emphasizes.

Vuorineuvos Reijo Karhinen sees the circular economy as an operating model of the economy that produces well-being within the limits of the earth’s carrying capacity.­

Circular economy is an economic model in which materials are wasted as little as possible and waste is minimized. At the grassroots level, the circular economy is an activity where goods are repaired, borrowed, rented and bought together.

The efficient use of materials is good for the environment and the climate. Money is also saved in both households and industry. Similarly, new solutions can lead to productive business.

Karhinen sees the circular economy as an operating model of the economy that produces the necessary economic well-being within the limits of the earth’s carrying capacity.

“The key idea is to make more efficient use of resources. In a true circular economy, not only are more and more goods produced, but consumption is increasingly based on the use of services rather than ownership, ”says Karhinen.

According to him, the materials must be utilized efficiently and sustainably in order for them to remain in circulation for a long time and safely.

“Products are also distributed, rented, repaired and, of course, further recycled,” says Karhinen.

Circular economy through the promotion program, the government wants to strengthen its role as a pioneer. Finland declared itself a pioneer in 2016, when it was drawn up under Sitra’s leadership circular economy roadmap. The deadline was set at 2025.

Karhinen was surprised to find out how early Finland is. As he set out to lead the circular economy group, he expected ideas and solutions to be ready in the officials ’desk drawers, but that was not the case.

“Finland has good, downright excellent opportunities to promote the circular economy. Finland is already at the forefront of the world, for example in digitalisation and business technology, which play a key role in the circular economy. Despite good snacks, waking up is worrying. We have not yet woken up to the fact that the circular economy is a lifeline, ”says Karhinen.

In Finland According to Karhinen, there is too much lull in the idea of ​​pioneering: “Finland is a leader in ideas, but there is no implementation. There are not enough financial instruments or financial incentives. ”

Financial incentives and the development of taxation would be needed. According to Karhinen, attitudes, competence and education are also of great importance. When consumers start demanding, there is also a result.

Without a market, entrepreneurs will neither develop nor invest. However, the direction of the pressure is gradually changing.

“Based on extensive consultation, I dare say that there is widespread expectation in society towards our decision-makers to make bolder progress in circular economy solutions. Among other things, there is a readiness for regulation that guides society and the market towards a circular economy, ”says Karhinen.

However, silos and fragmented governance are poison to the circular economy.

“There is a danger that policy makers will not keep up with the pace. The silenced administration may not see the whole and the readiness that is already on the market. Nor may it be how great an opportunity the circular economy offers for exports to our living economy, ”says Karhinen.

In any case, Karhinen believes that the circular economy will enable a new direction for economic and environmental policy after the corona crisis and for Finland as a whole.

On the basis of the now announced program, the Government will make a decision in principle, which will be sent to a round of opinions at the beginning of the year.

Instead of owning a product as a service

The circular economy requires serviceization, ie product-as-a-service business models. Businesses and households receive the benefits of a product as services without having to own or maintain the product themselves.

Businesses get business opportunities when they commit to repairing, servicing, and maintaining a product and taking the product to use after use.

Digitalisation plays an important role

Digitalisation is an integral part of the circular economy. Without knowledge, material flows will not circulate efficiently and safely and the sharing economy will not succeed.

In the circular economy, new skills are needed, which requires a reform of the education system and working life skills. For example according to the program, the circular economy as a new basis for the economic system must be included in curricula and degree criteria.

The circular economy as part of economic policy

Taxation, legislation and public investment support the circular economy.

According to the program, the tax reform for sustainable development in accordance with the government program must assess the possibilities for pricing natural resources. Public funding must be directed to the circular economy.

The public sector needs to procure and design low-carbon circular economy solutions for construction, mobility, and energy and infrastructure projects.

A national agreement is proposed for the use of natural resources. Businesses and municipalities can make commitments to reduce the use of natural resources, increase the use of recycled materials and promote a carbon-neutral circular economy.

Sustainable products and repair services for consumers

In the consumer market, the circular economy can be promoted by increasing the longevity of goods and improving the attractiveness and competitiveness of repair services.

Sustainable design of consumer products is important, as up to 80% of the environmental impact of products is determined at the design stage.

According to the program, the use of maintenance and repair services should be supported. Education can be provided at the municipal and local levels.

There are already sharing economy companies operating in Finland in accordance with the circular economy. Many consumer goods, such as clothing, design products, camping equipment, cars, bicycles, childcare supplies and hobby equipment, offer usage-based solutions instead of ownership.