Circular economy | The change in people’s behavior surprised the experienced cobbler: “There have been nearly 2,000 euros worth of leather shoes to be repaired”

The trend of more responsible consumption has awakened especially young people to take better care of their shoes, shoemaker Seppo Siltala estimates.

Customer flow regularly visit kappakeskus Red’s cobbler in Helsinki’s Kalasatama. Customers bring shoes and bags for repair, pick up keys and print tags for their pets.

“About half of the income comes from shoes, twenty percent from keys and some also from the online store”, a shoemaker from Kalasatama’s sutarimestari store Seppo Siltala evaluate.

Sometimes customers ask for more special requests, such as opening electrical devices. Siltala strives to meet customers’ wishes according to its expertise.

“This is first and foremost a customer service profession,” says Siltala.

Bridge has worked as a shoemaker for 35 years. Siltala, who was originally trained as a carpenter, has previously run a shoemaker’s shop in shopping center Kluuvi and Lahti shopping center Karisma. The milieu of shopping centers has therefore become familiar.

According to Siltala, the trend has been similar in recent years: more and more shoemakers are located in shopping centers or in connection with hypermarkets. At the same time, the number of shoemakers operating in brick-and-mortar stores has decreased.

According to Siltala, the concentration of movements is understandable. Customer flows are on a more stable footing when customers handle many things at the same time.

“It’s easier to drive to the shopping center for grocery shopping and go to the cobbler at the same time,” says Siltala.

Customers often bring leather shoes and sneakers to be repaired.

Commercial center In Red, Siltala has been a shoemaker for almost five years. Recently, the number of customers has increased, as the residential areas around the shopping center have started to be completed.

About 50 paying customers visit the store every day. On good days, the number may rise to 80, says Siltala.

“When a paying customer visits every ten minutes, we are doing well,” says Siltala.

The number of customers has increased especially because more and more people want to take good care of their footwear, Siltala estimates. Especially young customers have found their way to the shoemaker.

Recycling and ecological values ​​are reflected in customers’ behavior, says Siltala.

“Just 10-15 years ago, customers bought much worse shoes and then threw them away.”

Undoubtedly, this still happens, but according to Siltala, the trend has been changing.

“Many people buy more expensive shoes and want to take good care of them. It’s also cheaper to repair shoes than to always buy new ones.”

Siltala urges you to buy high-quality shoes, because then repairing them is also profitable and possible. It is not necessarily worth repairing very cheap shoes, because the shoes may soon break somewhere else.

Siltala has noticed that customers also buy quite valuable shoes. There are sneakers worth almost 200 euros and leather shoes worth about 500 euros on the shelf.

“Leather shoes worth nearly 2,000 euros have been repaired.”

There is a bridge over the years noticed the change in shoe trends. Spike heels, which used to be popular, have decreased considerably. At the same time, the number of interest notes that can be exchanged for them has decreased.

“When you step into a stone hole with a spiked heel, the heel is instantly gone,” Siltala describes.

Now more sneakers and leather shoes are brought to the cobbler. Comfort can be seen in the shoe choices, says Siltala.

In sneakers, the toes of the shoe wear out most often when the toes come through the thin fabric. Also, the soles of sneakers often wear out. Leather shoes, on the other hand, are resoled if the soles are worn or unsuitable.

Then it’s time to change the sole of the shoe. Leather shoes may cost several hundred euros in the store, while it costs a few tens of euros to repair them.

“For example, the popular Dr. Martens shoes are not suitable for the Finnish winter, because their soles freeze and crack. The soles are also slippery,” Siltala knows.

Siltala intends stay in the shoemaker’s job for another ten years. He has noticed that colleagues have disappeared from the field to an increasing extent.

“Ten years ago, there were two-thirds more shoemakers than now,” says Siltala.

At the same time, the number of authors entering the field is small.

“If ten people train each year, two of them will stay in the industry,” Siltala estimates.

Siltala has enjoyed her work and customer service. He would like to continue to see competent professionals in the field.

“But it’s not worth taking on the job if you don’t feel any passion for the field.”