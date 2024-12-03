The ABC headquarters will host, on December 9 at 10:00 a.m., a new edition of the ABC Natural Forum, under the title ‘Circular Economy: from waste to resource’

The circular economy plays, especially in urban environments, a crucial role in addressing environmental challenges such as waste management, biodiversity conservation and climate change mitigation. By adopting circular practices, sustainable development is promoted that benefits both the economy and the environment. Today there are many business models based on the circular economy:

-Circular supplies: use of renewable energy, biomass or recyclable materials. -Resource recovery: energy and resources from waste,





-Sustainable design: Implementation of a sustainable design to extend the useful life of products through repair and resale. -Platform sharing: increase the use of products by sharing their use, access and ownership. -Product as a service. Program of the day 9:30 a.m. – Reception of guests and welcome coffee 10:00 a.m. – Welcome (Charo Barroso, journalist and coordinator of ABC Natural) 10:20 a.m. – Table 1 – Julio López Rubio, Institutional Relations Manager of Ecoembes – Isabel Goyena, Director of Envalora – Isabel Rivadulla, Director of Communication and Marketing at Signus – Isabel Castillo Espinos, Manager of AEVAE 11:10 a.m. – Table 2 – Laura Sánz from Syria, General Coordinator of Implica – Esther Colino, Director of Business and Public Affairs at ProCircular – Sandra Anguiano, Director of Public Affairs at Ecovidrio – (Participant to be confirmed) 12:00h – End of the event

