Circular economy Food giants invest in environmentally friendly packaging: Fazer developed a bread bag from oatmeal, HKScan wraps grilled sausages in wood-based plastic

HKScan aims to make all its packaging recyclable by 2025. Fazer collects oat husks from its own mill in Lahti.

Food companies make their packaging more climate-friendly at a brisk pace.

Earlier this week, two Finnish food giants – Fazer and HKScan – both announced the renewal of their product packaging

HKScan said on Tuesday that it will introduce Woodly’s wood-based plastic in its product packaging in Finland. The packaging film is supplied by Wipak.

“Our goal is that by the end of 2025 at the latest, all packaging will be recyclable. At the same time, we will reduce the carbon footprint of packaging by 20 percent and reduce the amount of packaging plastic by 20 percent from 2019, ”says HKScan’s Finnish Commercial Director Markus Gotthardt company bulletin.

Woodly’s plastic is based on certified sustainably managed coniferous woods for wood pulp.

These packs will be seen on packs of selected grilled sausages next summer, HKScan says.

According to the company, the Woodly component reduces the carbon dioxide emissions of the finished packaging film by more than 50 percent compared to traditional plastic packaging.

The new packaging material is sorted as plastic.

On Monday Fazer said it had developed a bread bag from oat hulls.

25 percent of the bag’s material is oat hulls and can be recycled as cardboard, the company said in a press release.

“Using oats as a raw material in food packaging is challenging because the product needs to stay fresh and be safe. The bag must also be waterproof to protect the bread from hardening. Eventually, eleven different development versions were found suitable. It was a real win-win and a moment of breakthrough when we got the test results of an independent laboratory on the foodworthiness of oatmeal paper, ”Fazer Bakeries Packaging Development Manager Pia Soininen-Tengvall says in a press release.

The oat husks used in the packaging invention come from Fazer’s own oat mill in Lahti.

The company says it is currently exploring how oat skins could be used more widely in paper and packaging production.

Fazer The mill says that it has recently doubled its oat production in Finland and Sweden.

Fazer already has almost 200 oat products in its selection.

Oat husks, which are a by-product of production, have in the past gone to energy production and animal feed.