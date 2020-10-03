Circular economy Finland’s seashores are full of reeds poisoning the Baltic Sea – Now a mower is rumbling in Kirkkonummi, whose task is to turn environmental damage into money

Utilization of reed pulp as a growing medium for gardens is being sought.

Flat the engine sound tells you that something is happening behind the reed. Traces of the track reveal that a big plane has been playing on the muddy shore of Norra Fladet, clearing the reeds into a neat shred of pile under the tree.

Brothers What and Sami Starck have arrived from Siikainen to mow the Metsähallitus nature reserve in Kirkkonummi. In front of the mower, a truck is driven, on which the shredded coastal reed is assembled.

On Wednesday, the Starck brothers worked to open a shallow bay floor in the Medvastö conservation area. Metsähallitus’ goal is to restore the bushy and overgrown bay back to an open traditional landscape.

In Kirkkonummi, the reed is harvested so that the nutrients it contains can be utilized. One hectare of reed canary grass can contain 10 pounds of phosphorus, 100 pounds of nitrogen and more than two tons of carbon.

Norra Fladet is a flat shallow bay in Kirkkonummi. Reed mowing has gone smoothly, as no large rocks have hit the machines.­

Reeds mowing is an art with different natural values. Specialist researcher at the Finnish Environment Institute Seppo Knuuttila is both a Baltic Sea scientist and an avid birdman.

His assessment is that well-designed reed mowing can enrich the bird world, as long as reeds are left elsewhere for birds that prefer them.

“In Espoo, on the shores of Laajalahti, the mowing area has become a real wading oasis. Tringa has also organized mowing workshops in the Old Town Bay in Viikki, ”Knuuttila estimates.

As a lighter in the nutrient load in the Baltic Sea, fishing is at the top of the agenda, as a lot of nutrients are removed from the fish catch. However, reaping reeds removes more phosphorus per hectare than fishing.

Reeds are good for absorbing nutrients from eutrophic seawater.

Knuuttila has calculated that if about a tenth of the coastal reeds, or 3,000 hectares, were mowed, about 30 tonnes of phosphorus could be removed from coastal waters. For comparison, Viikinmäki, the largest wastewater treatment plant in the Helsinki metropolitan area, removes 15 tonnes of phosphorus from wastewater annually.

Phosphorus and nitrogen are nutrients that increase algal growth and exacerbate oxygen deprivation.

Metsähallitus estimates that it is not necessary to mow the reeds annually. In some areas, a single mowing may be enough to keep the landscape open if cattle graze on the coastal meadow during the summer season.

Metsähallitus Nature Conservation Manager Pekka Heikkilän according to a particularly good grazer of coastal meadows is the Highland cattle breed, which does not hesitate to wade into deep water to eat greenish reeds. The rides have also proven to be hard-working reed eaters.

Reeds and reed mowing is common on seashores and lakes, but equally common is that green mass is likely to rot on the shore. When decomposed, reed mass generates methane and carbon dioxide, greenhouse gases.

Unmown reeds add nutrients to the bottom sediment. Mowing improves water circulation and reduces oxygen consumption.

The large coastal cities of the Helsinki metropolitan area, Helsinki and Espoo, have at least not yet taken reed pulp for further processing.

In Helsinki, the city’s construction service Stara compostes garden waste, but not reed waste, as a growing medium. Compost products come for your own use.

The Espoo circular economy team is working with its partners to find out how the various biomass streams could be best utilized in the future.

The advantage of shredding is that the reed mass goes into a much smaller space than the mowing waste alone.­

Interesting What makes Kirkkonummi a mowing site is that it is used to find out whether food pulp could be used commercially, for example as a growing medium to replace peat.

The lack of machine contractors has been identified as one of the bottlenecks in the recovery of reed waste.

Metsähallitus and the John Nurminen Foundation are cooperating with a small company from Kitee, which has also set up operations in southern Finland. Kiteen Mato ja Multa has found a partner from a machine operator in Siuntio, with whom they are looking for a suitable place for production.

Cane shredding requires a dry hall space for further processing.

Aimo Turunen has founded a company whose business is the sale of worms and soil for garden use. So the name of the company is Kiteen Mato ja Multa.­

Managing director Aimo Turunen says the finished product exists. Composted reeds have proven to be a suitable growing medium. In terms of nutrient recovery, it would be best to harvest the reed green.

“The goal is to harvest two-thirds of the reed mass outside the bird’s nesting season and one-third when the reed is green.”

According to Turunen, growing media processed from reed pulp could be on the store shelf in about two years, if everything goes to the button.

Kiteen Mato ja Multa is also preparing premises for food processing on the west coast, in the Kotka and Hamina regions and in Parais.

With Metsähallitus has extensive nature reserves along the coasts. An estimated 4,000 hectares of their reeds are currently completely unmanaged, and some 2,000 hectares have been rehabilitated in various ways.

As grazing and reed mowing have ceased and the sea has become eutrophic in time, open traditional landscapes have begun to close.

Seaside meadows are one of the most endangered biotypes in Finland. 90% of the open seaside meadows of the 1960s have since been afforested and reedbed.