Circular economy | Bio-waste must now be sorted into a waste bin or composted yourself – the collection obligation is expanding

Espoo, Kauniainen and Kirkkonummi start today. The reform aims to promote the circular economy.

Bio waste the collection obligation changes and expands in different ways and schedules in Finnish municipalities from today. As a result, the collection of biowaste expands to properties with 1–4 apartments. An alternative to paid collection is voluntary composting on the property.

In practice, the obligation to collect bio-waste extends from apartment buildings to small houses. The background of the reform is EU waste legislation. The Uusimaa municipalities Espoo, Kauniainen and Kirkkonummi are the first in line today, Saturday.

The change applies to terraced houses, semi-detached houses and detached houses that have not yet announced that they recycle bio-waste. The obligation only applies to agglomerations of more than 10,000 people, unless the municipality orders otherwise.

Executive Director of the Finnish Homeowners’ Association Marju Silander feels that the reform of the Waste Act is a good opportunity to promote the circular economy. The union’s role at this stage of the reform has been to advise households on grassroots issues.

“The reform has been prepared for years, and we have been involved in influencing the fact that the benefit is justifiable for households and they have several options,” says Silander.

Omakotiliito has approximately 70,000 members all over Finland.

Bio-waste is compostable food and kitchen waste. Bio-waste that can be composted is, for example, fruit and vegetable peels and food scraps. The entire list of sorted waste can be found, for example, at the Helsinki region’s environmental services (HSY) from the pages.

Helsinki, There are approximately 52,000 small properties in the Vantaa, Espoo, Kauniainen and Kirkkonummi areas that are not yet covered by the separate collection of bio-waste. According to HSY, the vast majority of respondents have stated that they compost bio-waste themselves in the Espoo, Kauniainen and Kirkkonummi area.

“In practice, it’s about expanding the so-called separate collection. In the past, the obligation to collect biowaste has applied to properties with more than five apartments, and now properties with 1–4 apartments, says Juho Nuutinen“, HSY’s transport services operation manager.

Municipal waste management authorities have started a reform project by searching their registers for customers who do not yet have a bio waste collection service or who have not submitted a composting notification. Letters have been sent regularly to these households, which, among other things, give instructions about the change and inform about the timetable for the expansion of the separate collection.

“Fundamentally, the customer must make a choice whether he wants separate collection or composting himself. The third option is to enter into a partnership agreement with a neighbor or neighbors, then the emptying can be done more cheaply,” says Nuutinen.

For example, HSY states on its website that if the composting notification is not made, the biowaste container will be delivered to the yard automatically. This method of operation is called separate collection.

So what kind of container is delivered to the yard? On HSY’s website, it is mentioned that the separate collection containers are either 140 or 240 liters. The interval between emptying the collection container is usually two to four weeks.

“For households with a family of four, a 140 liter container is sufficient. If several families use the same container, the right size is 240 liters,” Nuutinen advises.

Omakotiliito’s Silander has calculated that emptying the separate collection of bio-waste every couple of weeks costs just under 7 euros in Uusimaa. The annual collection therefore costs just under 180 euros. He also sees the reform as an opportunity to influence the costs of mixed waste.

“It’s worth thinking about whether you need one big mixed waste collection container after this, Silander urges. Many already sort plastic, for example, and now separating bio-waste will reduce the amount of mixed waste even more,” he says.

You can start filling the container as soon as it arrives. Especially in a ventilated container with holes in the sides, the bio-waste should be packed well either in store-bought paper or compostable bags or in self-made newspaper rolls.

“The goal is that the containers are as full as possible when they are emptied,” says Nuutinen.

For a fee an alternative to collection is voluntary composting in your own yard. If you want to handle the bio-waste collection yourself, you must contact your municipality’s waste management authority. The household should then have a composter suitable for year-round composting of kitchen bio-waste. By composting the waste yourself, you also avoid the biowaste fee.

Composting is a permanent topic in the home association, and the associations have organized trainings on the topic and even joint orders for composters.

“The best thing for composting is a thermal composter, which is suitable for year-round use. The container must meet the regulations regarding pests, so that rats cannot run amok around it,” says Silander of the Omakotiliito.

According to him, there are several brands of composters on the market, and those suitable for this purpose cost around 200–500 euros.

“The basic composter is about 200 liters. There are many different types of composters, so you should think carefully about how many people use it,” says HSY’s Nuutinen.

If the customer starts composting this summer, the notification can be made immediately to their waste management authority. There is no need to report garden waste.

If little bio-waste accumulates, you can also collect bio-waste with neighbors who live nearby. This is called self-composting. The alternatives are either the use of a common waste container or a composter. Ordering a shared container and the method of invoicing should be checked with your own waste management company.

Bio waste is currently being collected in all housing associations with at least five apartments, as well as other properties where more than 10 kilos of it is produced per week. For properties smaller than this, separate collection or voluntary composting will begin gradually during this and next year. The reform does not apply to leisure apartments, such as summer cottages.

The background of the reform is influenced by the EU’s recycling targets.

“It’s good to be involved in the reform, but I have a slight reservation about EU regulation. That’s a good thing as long as it remains reasonable and encouraging. The benefit to households must be justifiable and the costs reasonable,” says Omakotiliito’s Silander.

HSY has estimated that almost 40 percent of the mixed waste collected from properties in the capital region is still bio-waste. HSY’s Nuutinen confirms that the EU’s recycling targets are one of the reasons why biowaste recycling is being reformed in Finland.

“The benefit of biowaste is that it can be made into mulch and can even be used to make gas and electricity produced by traffic. Nutrients are also circulated, which means that the utilization of waste is increased,” says Nuutinen.