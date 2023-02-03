Genoa – I am 630 the millions allocated for the period 2021-2027 from the European Commission in the funds for regional development (ERDF) dedicated to Liguria of which 30 for thecircular economy. This year the Region will have to publish tenders for businesses. But there is also the complaint by Andrea Benveduti, assessor at the Economical progress on the “policies European ones, especially those environmentalincreasingly distant From realityand increasingly similar to the planning ofSoviet Union“. This morning at Stock Exchange building of Genoa, the institution takes stock of this dossier, with experts and companies who tell their experiences on this increasingly central front for the economy.

“The theme ofcircular economy it’s too much strategic for our country – he explains Federico Freni, Undersecretary for the Economy, connected remotely-. The economic recovery largely depended on the pandemic, but supply problems are a very particular indicator: demand is always growing, materials are finished, the conversion from linear to circular production models are the only model we can follow . We must get out of the contingency of the present, the development of tomorrow is based on the infinite resources of the circular economy. A multi-year project is needed for Liguria, which balances the global context with the local one, we must commit ourselves to this front today”.

“We often hear about the circular economy talk out of turn – adds the regional councilor for economic development – Andrea Benveduti -. Instead we need to understand the evolution of this sector to anticipate the future. And our goal is to spend public resources in the best possible way: and on this basis we must set up the calls for tenders for companies in the coming months. The current crisis is not cyclical, it is structural. Internal contradictions have grown over the decades, our system is in crisis either due to overlapping or under-consumption depending on one’s point of view. Our system is a race between production and consumption, and our planet’s resources are limited. But the solution is not happy degrowth. Certain consumption of raw materials must be limited, but the impact of this must pass through the re-engineering of production: in this context, Italy can reduce its position as a net importer of raw materials. And there is also a theme of revision in the creation of products: it would be interesting if, together with the product, its deconstruction, its inclusion in the circular economy, were also designed. The unions should work on this. It is not enough to defend what exists, we must also look to the future. We are at the beginning, there is little structural vision. Europe looks more and more like the Soviet Union. From 2029, no more gas boilerssays Europe. But how is it done? It seems when there were 3 million farmers in Russia and Moscow ordered 5 million tractors. Europe’s goals are increasingly distant from reality. And then in our little one it is necessary Yup to planbut with a long-term vision. On Ansaldo, on the former Ilva, there is a lack of industrial vision, even if not on the part of the management”.