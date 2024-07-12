Home page World

From: Karolin Schaefer

Press Split

Sensational discovery in Greece: A huge building was discovered during excavations on the holiday island of Crete. But this could have consequences.

Kastelli – Long sandy beaches, picturesque gorges and endless olive groves: the popular holiday island of Crete in Greece attracts numerous holidaymakers every year. In order to cope with the increase in tourism, a new airport is to be built near Kastelli. However, an ancient discovery was made where the runway is to be built.

Circular building: Sensational discovery on the holiday island of Crete

The discovery was made in June on the Papoura peak at an altitude of 494 metres in the northwest of Kastelli. During excavations, archaeologists came across a unique, monumental building in a circular shape. This gave the Greek Ministry of Culture in a statement. Although similar structures are known from the Middle East, this is the first monument of this kind on Crete.

A sensational discovery was made on Papoura Hill. It is a building that is thousands of years old. © Greek Ministry of Culture (ΥΠΠΟ)

The discovery on Crete is impressive with a diameter of around 48 meters and covers a total area of ​​1800 square meters. The structure consists of eight stone rings on top of each other, which are on average 1.40 meters wide and are located on different levels. According to the ministry, the monument dates from between 2000 and 1700 BC.

A round building with a diameter of 15 meters was found in the center of the rings. However, this is not believed to have been a settlement, but rather a communal building. Rituals or possibly sacrifices may have taken place there. This is at least what the animal bones uncovered during the excavations suggest.

“Unique” discovery on Crete: Construction of airport continues nonetheless

But the discovery could affect Crete’s new airport project. According to the ministry, a runway is to be built on Papoura Hill. “This is a unique find of great interest,” stressed Greece’s Culture Minister Lina Mendoni. “We all know the importance and value of cultural heritage. We are all aware of the developmental significance of this special project in Kastelli.”

The excavations will therefore continue for the time being in order to decipher the significance of the find for that time. At the same time, however, the construction of the airport must continue “unhindered”. However, the protection of the monument has priority.

Recently, a gruesome discovery in Nuremberg caused a stir. Numerous human skeletons were found on a construction site. NASA researchers also made a surprise discovery in a rock sample from the asteroid “Bennu”. (cheese)