The Circo del Sol displayed its magic in Spain for the first time on Thursday, February 19, 1998. That day it premiered its show ‘Alegría’ in a huge tent set up next to the now-defunct Vicente Calderón stadium in Madrid. A company of street performers created in 1984 and arriving from Quebec surprised and excited locals and strangers, redefining the circus and making history.

That first and seductive evening of the premiere of ‘Alegría’ marked the beginning of an idyll between Cirque du Soleil, its original name in French, and the Spanish public. Now, 25 years, 17 productions, 22 cities and 9.5 million Spanish viewers later, the Canadian company turned into a multinational celebrates “with the illusion of the first time, a quarter of a century of shared memories” by recovering that legendary production.

The starting signal for the next twelve months of an anniversary “full of surprises” was given this Thursday at a massive party held at the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid. There the return of his most iconic production and the first that seduced the Spanish public was announced.

‘Alegría’, the most remembered show by the Canadian company, will tour seven Spanish cities for fourteen months. It is a classic that is presented again here, “reinvented so that a new generation falls in love with it and the lovers of her always continue to love her like the first day.”

For the first time in the history of Circo del Sol, one of its shows will be on a continuous tour of our country for fourteen months. A journey that will begin in Madrid on November 15, 2023 and will continue in Barcelona from February 10, 2024. The five cities where the Canadian company will call will be announced later.

Premiered in 1994, ‘Alegría’ has been confirmed as one of the group’s most appreciated shows. It has captivated more than 14 million viewers in 255 cities in 40 countries over 19 years. Its Grammy-nominated soundtrack, featuring the iconic eponymous song, remains the best-selling and best-played album from the groundbreaking circus troupe.

In 2019, coinciding with the celebration of its 25th anniversary, ‘Alegría’ premiered again in Montreal completely revitalized and with a cast of 53 acrobats, clowns, musicians and singers.

«We are very fortunate to be able to count on the fervor and support of the Spanish public year after year. Spain has always been a key market for us and, twenty-five years later, a collection of precious memories unites us”, says Stéphane Lefebvre, president and CEO of Cirque du Soleil. “The celebration of this important anniversary really reaffirms this bond unique,” he adds.

This year San Sebastián, Gijón, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Granada will receive the visit of OVO, a show designed for large venues such as sports halls. OVO (egg in Portuguese) «explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vitality through the day-to-day life of a group of insects, with powerful crickets bouncing on the springboards or hypnotic spiders that wriggle inside their web, among other bugs”, explain its creators. Since its premiere in Montreal in 2009, it has been seen by more than 7 million people in 155 cities in 26 countries.