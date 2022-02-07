Home page politics

Markus Söder, Prime Minister of Bavaria and Chairman of the CSU, announces corona easing. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder takes his foot off the gas in the fight against Corona. In several areas, easing could already be decided on Tuesday.

Munich – football, hairdressers and restaurants: According to Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), the stable situation in Bavaria’s intensive care units, despite the further increase in corona numbers, should lead to a significant relaxation of the control measures.

As the German Press Agency learned from participants, he made appropriate suggestions on Monday when the CSU board of directors broadcast video.

Decisions on this could be made in the cabinet as early as Tuesday. “We only have a third of the occupancy of the intensive care beds as we had in the fourth wave of Delta,” said Söder on Monday in ZDF’s morning magazine. “And that’s the crucial thing.” Restrictions are correct when the health system is under extreme strain. “But this is currently not the case with Omikron.”

Curfew is gone

According to Söder’s proposals, the current 10 p.m. curfew for restaurants should be lifted. In restaurants where food is offered, guests can sit longer again. At sporting events, a spectator capacity of up to 50 percent should be allowed again – in stadiums and at major sporting events, the limit is currently 25 percent. In addition, according to Söder, a maximum upper limit of 15,000 spectators should then apply, currently it is 10,000.

For cultural events, an occupancy rate of up to 75 percent should again be possible, currently it is a maximum of 50 percent. In both areas, however, the 2G plus rule and FFP2 mask requirement should remain.

Body-related services such as hairdressers or nail salons should be possible again in Bavaria for visitors with a negative corona test. The 3G rule should apply here again. This means that people who have not been vaccinated or who have no proof of recovery can use the services again. The 2G rule still applies here.

Söder had already campaigned for easing at the weekend. “The consistent use of FFP2 masks allows the withdrawal of contact restrictions,” Söder wrote on Facebook on Sunday. “The federal government must submit a phased plan for this.” The prerequisite is that the clinics are not overloaded. dpa