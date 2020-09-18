MADRID (dpa-AFX) – The supervisory boards of the major Spanish banks CAIXABANK and BANKIA decided on Thursday in the middle of the severe Corona crisis, according to circles, to merge the two financial institutions and thus one of the largest mergers in the country. The much larger Caixabank actually takes over Bankia, and the new bank will be called Caixabank again, as reported by the Bloomberg news agency, the El País newspaper and a number of other media outlets. The merger and plans to expand online banking should lead to the closure of bank branches and a loss of jobs, it said.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s left government supports the merger to strengthen the banking sector. The merger will then have to be approved at an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of both banks, probably in the second half of October.

In the wake of the financial crisis of 2008, Bankia had to be saved from collapse by the state, which holds 62 percent of the shares, with financial aid of around 23 billion euros. The smaller coalition partner of Sánchez, Unidas Podemos, is now campaigning for the new big bank to repay the aid.

With a view to the home market, the merger will create the largest Spanish credit institute in which the state will then hold around 16 percent of the shares. According to media reports, Minister of Economic Affairs Nadia Calviño has already approved the merger in principle.

As with Caixabank, the new bank will be based in Valencia, and operational headquarters will be in Barcelona and Madrid as before. The management of the bank is therefore shared by the previous boss of Bankia, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, and the Caixabank, Gonzalo Gortázar, who is to become chairman of the board.

The purchase is to be paid for in shares, but the exchange ratio has not yet been officially known. In media reports it was said that the previous Caixabank should be rated with 75 percent and Bankia with 25 percent.

With a total domestic balance sheet total of almost 564 billion euros, the new bank would be ahead of the previous number one, BBVA (almost 366 billion), and Santander (a good 323 billion). Caixabank and Bankia currently have more than 50,000 employees, more than 6,000 branches and around 20 million customers./ro/DP/fba