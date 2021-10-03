W.hen you think filter bubbles and cancel culture are dangerous and sometimes call Twitter and Facebook the anti-social media, the chances are good that you will read Dave Eggers’ new book “Every” as a fitting warning against the tech world. In the continuation of the 2013 bestseller “Der Circle”, in the near future after the second pandemic, what some already see as reality has become reality: Shaming apps have replaced courts, algorithms manipulate users, omnipresent cameras discipline behavior and language, and for fear of “woker” criticism, nobody dares to express an idea anymore. You sit at home, stream the lives of others, are taken care of by delivery services, and yet you go out into a world that is cataloged and evaluated, minimizing any uncertainty.

But you can also read “Every” against the obvious intentions of the author. Then this novel is no longer a parody of the self-inspired techies in California, but, on the contrary, a parody of the horror fantasies of an older, culturally pessimistic author who confuses the decline of humanity with his own affects. One can be suspicious when an author like Eggers turns a fictional Internet company into the setting for two novels and reports in interviews that he has no WiFi at home.

A dark challenger

The story of “Every” follows on from the previous book. After buying an e-commerce giant “named after a South American jungle”, the Facebook-like circle has renamed itself to the even more totalitarian digital company Every. It handles 82 percent of all online purchases and holds elections for many countries – throwing a slip of paper in an urn is completely out of date. Livestream cameras in almost every location have drastically reduced crime. Since the TruVoice Every app searched and corrected chats and face-to-face interactions for taboo words, the tone of many conversations has improved. Mae Holland, the main character in the “Circle” book, is now sitting in the glass CEO office at Every headquarters. At that time she was still a somewhat naive mid-twenties who overlooked all warnings that her dream employer could possibly be an inhuman omnipotence machine and as the “first completely transparent employee” streamed her life via body cam and thus rose to become the model boss: the well-known, totally open every- Face.



As in “The Circle”, Eggers sends a new heroine to the non-discriminatory and nut-free campus of Every: Delaney Wells, 32, from her perspective work on campus under constant observation. Everything is recorded, everyone evaluates everyone. Every’s company philosophy “sharing is healing” can be understood as at least a gentle compulsion.

Delaney comes to Every as a saboteur, she hates Mae (the “Everyones” call themselves by their first names) and wants to end the manipulation and mass surveillance of obedient and comfortable people. Delaney radicalized herself with a college lecturer who warned her students against giving up their freedom willingly. After college, Delaney flees from Every’s tracking devices into nature and becomes a ranger in a national park, but “this last bastion of freedom” is also networked. Only those who have a smartphone are allowed into the park for locating in an emergency. At that moment, Delaney becomes what the name Delaney means in Irish for Mae and Every, a “dark challenger”: “She looked down at the isolated mountain lakes at the foot of the mountain and decided to go to war.”