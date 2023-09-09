They fired from a car with an air rifle, first in Terracina then in San Felice Circeo, and injured seven people, including a security guard. It happened last night when a baby gang sowed panic in the two towns on the Latina coast. After a chase, the carabinieri of Terracina managed to stop 4 young people: two just adults were arrested, 2 minors reported and a fifth managed to escape. The wounded are not in serious condition, and have sustained injuries judged to heal between 7 and 10 days.