According to two researches conducted by researchers from Weill Cornell Medicinethe interruption of circadian clocks which keep the body and its cells involved in the 24-hour day-night cycle plays a vital role in weight gain. The first study published on June 27, 2022 in the scientific journal Cell Reports, revealed that the stress caused by chronic administration of glucocorticoid stress hormones and alteration of the normal daily release cycle triggers a temporary protective mechanism in mice. This mechanism increases fat cell growth and insulin production, while reducing excess blood sugar and fat levels in the blood and liver.

The second study,published on 8 August 2022 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, shows that precursors of fat cells are committed to becoming fat cells during the rest period of mice. Studies suggest that stress and other factors that cause the body’s circadian clocks to lose pace may contribute to weight gain and suggest new therapeutic approaches for obesity.

Circadian clocks related to weight gain: here’s why

“Many forces are working against a healthy metabolism when we are out of the circadian rhythm,” explained the senior author of both studies, Dr. Mary Teruel, Associate Professor of Biochemistry and member of the Gale and Ira Drukier Institute for Children’s Health At Weill Cornell Medicine: “The more we understand, the more likely we will be able to do something about it.” See also "It will have costs": Joe Biden prohibits imports of oil and gas from Russia to the US for war in Ukraine

In the first study on the influence of circadian cycles on weight, Dr. Teruel and colleagues mimicked the disruptive effects that conditions like Cushing’s disease or chronic stress have on normal daily fluctuations in glucocorticoids, a class of stress-related hormones. To do this, they implanted pellets that released glucocorticoids at a constant rate for 21 days under the mice’s skin and compared them to normal mice that have normal daily fluctuations. The amount of brown and white fat in the mice with the glucocorticoid pellets doubled in 21 days and the insulin levels in their bodies skyrocketed even though the mice still ate the same healthy diet as normal mice. at the wrong time, it has a dramatic effect, ”said Dr Teruel.“ Mice don’t eat differently, but a big change in metabolism causes weight gain ”.

Surprisingly, these metabolic disruptions appeared to have a “protective effect” by keeping blood sugar levels low and preventing the accumulation of fat in the blood or liver. When they removed the pellets, the metabolic changes quickly reversed: “It shows that animals can cope with chronic stress for a while,” explained Dr Teruel, with respect to disrupting circadian cycles.

See also Berberine: promising in the treatment of lung cancer In the second study, Dr. Teruel and her colleagues linked a red fluorescent protein to the protein that controls the expression of important circadian clock genes and a yellow fluorescent protein to the gamma receptor activated by the proliferator of the peroxisome (PPARG)a protein that regulates the production of fat cells. The researchers used these two fluorescent markers to monitor daily fluctuations in PPARG and circadian gene expression in mouse fat cell precursors. During the rest period of the day, they found that one circadian protein called CCAAT enhancer binding protein alpha (CEBPA) causes a rapid increase in PPARG production. Once PPARG levels reach a certain threshold, precursor cells commit to becoming fat cells, a process that takes a few days to complete.

“The decision to become a fat cell happens quickly within four hours. It’s like a change, ”she said. “It only happens at a certain time of day.”

Dr. Teruel and her colleagues are now working to understand why disrupting the daily rhythms of glucocorticoids triggers temporary protective metabolic changes. They also want to know if prolonged stress or a high-fat diet makes these changes permanent. The results of these studies could help determine how long it is safe to treat people with glucocorticoid medications for conditions such as asthma. See also They turn their back on Gloria Valdez

The research could also lead to the development of drugs that help restore circadian clock rhythms in people with obesity as an alternative to more invasive treatments such as bariatric surgery. Another possibility could be targeted therapies at the 4-hour window in which the precursors of fat cells strive to become fat cells to prevent the accumulation of excess fat.