Simone Campedelli and Tania Canton on Skoda Fabia Rally2 are the winners of the Italian Rally Asfalto Championship 2022. A success achieved thanks to the second place in the last challenge of the Italian flag staged, over two days, in the 41st Villa d’Este ACI Como Trophy .

The crew supported by MRF Tires, color bearer of the Island Motorsport team, on the car prepared by StepFive Motorsport, managed to complete the work begun with the first two victories in the championship thanks to the last masterful test on the Larian asphalt.

A performance made up of speed and a lot of brains, which allowed Campedelli before attacking to take the top of the standings, with two tests won at night despite the extreme conditions between fog and torrential rain in the first part of the race, and then to manage the advantage without forcing in the second fraction.

The return to Piazza Cavour, in the heart of Como, with the Lario in the background, turned into a triumphal catwalk for the 36-year-old from Cesena who returned to celebrate a tricolor title five years after the last Asphalt Trophy in 2017, the fourth together with the 2007 Terra Rally Trophy and the title of Italian Two Wheel Drive Champion in 2012.

“It is a victory that I have been chasing for some time. It has finally arrived – says Campedelli before getting on the podium – and perhaps I still have to metabolize it. The result of a great team effort, from Gianfrancesco Rappa to Tania Canton, who have also been close to me in the more complex phases in the race, to all those who have supported me in recent years even if the titles were slow in coming “.

“In the first evening we also suffered but there we made a difference. Then we put a lot of head into it because everything was in the balance until the end. On the last test there were unpredictable conditions, and in part we also relived a film from the past. , when the victory had eluded us. But this time it is ours “.

On the top step of the podium, on the other hand, the race organized by the Automobile Club Como Corrado Fontana wins with Nicola Arena in a Hyundai i20 WRC. This is the ninth affirmation in the home rally for the Larian driver, who could not have done better than this and despite the victory he had to surrender to mathematics in favor of Campedelli, who won the title by 6 points ahead.

Fontana built this success, the third in the season which makes him the most successful in the championship, especially on the shorter stage “Alpe Grande” where he scored the best time on both passes, ending up in the lead with a 10 “5 lead. right on the new Italian Champion.

In third position, the great loser of this Como Rally is Marco Signor with Patrick Bernardi, however the author of yet another quality performance at the wheel of the other Skoda Fabia, also prepared by StepFive but with Pirelli tires. The Treviso rider, who arrived as championship leader, could only aim for victory to aspire to the title and started best of all with the best time on the initial “Bellagio” stage.

Then a bit of effort in the rain on Friday evening and some difficulties in the fog of the second morning did not allow him to express himself at his best and approach the top against a sometimes impregnable Fontana, while Campedelli administered the advantage.

Just off the podium, transparent for the purposes of the championship standings, the Slovenian Bostjan Avbelj deserved the applause of the Como public, in his first appearance on the asphalt of the Larian Triangle, on Skoda Fabia flanked by compatriot Damjian Andrejka.

The fifth position at 1’10 ” behind the top does not give credit to Corrado Pinzano and Marco Zegna, who started in the Volkswagen Polo to look for a victory that would have guaranteed them the title. The Biellese, on the other hand, was immediately slowed down by a boredom with the turbo of his Volkswagen Polo Rally 2, which caused him to lose 1’20 ” in the first special stage, that gap then brought to the end despite the excellent scratch scored on the first lap. on the long special “Val Cavargna”.

Thanks to this result Pinzano still wins the points useful to close CIRA in third place in the general classification, on a par with Mr but with the advantage of a greater number of victories, two in all.

The sixth overall position went to Giuseppe Testa and Emanuele Inglesi on Skoda Fabia Rally2. The Molisan finished with the best time on the last special stage, but was thwarted by a difficult start to the race, in which he never managed to find the feeling with his four-wheel drive in extreme wet conditions.

A spin in the first of Friday, then again at the first passage on the “Val Cavargna” forced him to 1’34.6 from the top. With the last victory by Testa, the seven races of the Como Rally saw the best time of all five championship drivers, and they awarded the title only at the last bend, to underline once more the balance of the battle experienced in this asphalt flag.

It is no coincidence that all crews with great experience or with excellent knowledge of the Como roads, all on Skoda Fabia, completed the top ten positions. Like the home rider Felice Re, seventh with Mara Bariani and author of a Friday night as an absolute protagonist.

Behind him, two other racing on friendly roads, such as Kevin Gilardoni with Corrado Bonato and Andrea Spataro with Alessia Muffolini, followed by the CIRA from Savona Francesco Aragno and Andrea Segir in tenth position. After an extremely complicated first part of the rally, he was able to put his rankings back on track and finished just outside the top ten from Reggio Emilia, Ivan Ferrarotti, another point of reference for the Asphalt together with Massimo Bizzocchi always on Skoda. Twelfth overall position gives even more value to the result of Giuseppe Di Palma and “Cobra”, winners in the Super 1600 class with their Renault Clio.

The ACI Como Rally also dropped the curtain on the GR Yaris Rally Cup. The victory of the last round went to Jacopo Facco and Roberto Segato on Toyota Yaris GR, so the guy from Veneto secured the Under23 category in the single-make trophy organized by Toyota Italy. A success, his first in the race, also arrived with the right amount of opportunism, taking advantage of the early retirement of Thomas Paperini and Simone Fruini, already overall winners of the GR Yaris Rally Cup, due to a power steering problem.

On the other hand, it was an immediately unlucky race for Riccardo Pederzani and Roberto Mometti in Renault Clio Rally4, looking for victory in the ACI Sport Cup for the class and for the Under 25s. rally, the man from Varese returned to the race on the second day and secured the points to put the two cups on the bulletin board, as well as the prize money dedicated to young people useful for a program in the following season within the Italian Junior Rally Championship.

ABSOLUTE RALLY RALLY ACI COMO TROPHY

1. FONTANA-ARENA (HYUNDAI NEW I20 WRC) in 1: 15’36.3

2. CAMPEDELLI-CANTON (SKODA FABIA EVO R5) at 10.5;

3. SIGNOR-BERNARDI (SKODA FABIA EVO R5) to 12.7;

4. AVBELJ-ANDREJKA (SKODA FABIA R5) to 27.1;

5. PINZANO-ZEGNA (VOLKSWAGEN POLO R5) at 1’10.7;

6. HEAD-ENGLISH (SKODA FABIA EVO R5) at 1’34.6;

7. RE-BARIANI (SKODA FABIA R5) at 2’30.8;

8. GILARDONI-BONATO (SKODA FABIA EVO R5) at 3’05.7;

9. SPATARO-MUFFOLINI (SKODA FABIA R5) at 3’50.1;

10. ARAGNO-SEGIR (SKODA FABIA EVO R5) at 3’57.4;

FINAL RANKING CIR ASPHALT 2022

1. Campedelli 75.5pt

2. Fountain 69.5pt

3. Pinzano 65pt

4. Mr. 65pt

5. Head 51pt