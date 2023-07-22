An exaggerated fourth round for the Italian Asphalt Rally Championship sends Stefano Albertini and Danilo Fappani to the summer holidays with the record in their pocket.

The crew from Brescia on the Skoda Fabia Rally2, prepared by PA Racing and fitted with Pirelli tyres, took the third Italian victory on their personal debut in the Rally Lana, snatched in the finale after a clash that saw five crews among the 106 members fighting for the top.

A show that honored the validity, also for the ACI Sport 1st Zone Rally Cup, as well as the coat of arms of the Biella race, now in its 36th edition under the management of RallyLana.Alive and New Turbomark.

The opening at Due Valli, the previous clash at San Martino di Castrozza and now the Piedmontese lunge, built thanks to 3 successes in the 7 special stages over 94 km; three victories that propel Albertini into the lead of the championship standings, pending the last three rounds in two months, between September and October, at Piancavallo, Como and Bassano, the last challenge which will assign scores with a coefficient of 1.5.

On the second step of the podium were Simone Campedelli and Tania Canton, another Skoda managed by Stepfive, shod by MRF Tyres, once again forced to applaud the success of their rivals in the race for the title, divided at the finish line by 6.9”.

The reigning champion was therefore overtaken in the championship after a race in which he never seemed as effective as the previous ones, especially in the opening stages, on asphalt sections with constant pace changes, between climbs and descents, where he accumulated a decisive gap. But the race for the title is still absolutely open, as underlined by the 1.5 points that separate Albertini and Campedelli.

Corrado Pinzano and Mauro Turati on Volkswagen Polo Rally2 completed the podium in the final party in Piazza Duomo, in the heart of Biella, 34.4” from the top.

A result and a gap that do not do justice to the performance of the man of the house, the Biellese author of a constantly growing race that saw him candidate for victory until the last special stage, in which he finished in second position with only 3.6” from Albertini. On the last “Curino” Pinzano tried to force it but ran into a puncture that dropped him to third place.

Among the great interpreters of this clash on the roads of northern Piedmont also Andrea Mabellini and Virginia Lenzi, aboard another Skoda with MRF tyres, engaged in a race-test in view of their forthcoming participation in the Rally di Roma Capitale in the European Championship.

Yet the boy from Brescia, outgoing Italian Two Wheel Drive champion, immediately put himself on display with the scratch on the initial “Città di Biella” at night, in an old-fashioned crowd.

Then he confirmed his leadership also in the first race of today’s morning, on the Bielmonte. After Albertini’s reaction and the counter pass, with two races to go, with a 4” advantage, Mabellini seemed to be traveling towards the probable final victory again. Then a puncture on the penultimate “Ailoche” led him to retire and definitively left the inertia to the new leader of the Italian flag.

The race of Corrado Fontana and Nicola Arena was also unlucky, arriving fourth on the Hyundai i20 WRC with a 44.6” margin from the leaders. This time an electrical problem compromised the use of the World Rally Car’s gearshift and handbrake, forcing the driver from Como to resist starting from PS3 “Ailoche”. Not even the assistance was useful in solving the problems, so Fontana had no other choice but to limit the damage and bring home points that were still useful in a tricolor key.

Behind him, rain of applause for Ivan Carmellino and Elio Tirone on Skoda Fabia, fifth overall and winners of the stage for the ACI Sport 1st Zone Rally Cup. The driver from Valsesia, multiple winner of Speed ​​on Ice, is back in action in rallies and has amazed behind the top drivers in the championship.

So the performance of Elwis Chentre from Aosta with Andrea Canepa on the right on another Bohemian Rally2 was reasoned, who finished sixth overall but snatched a fundamental second position for the CRZ which offered him heavy points, with a coefficient of 1.5, to confirm the victory of the 1st Zone with two races to go. An encore from CRZ that automatically detaches him from the pass for the next National Final of the ACI Sport Rally Italia Cup, expected at the Lazio Rally at the end of October.

Followed by a trio of Piedmontese, all on Skodas, who amused the home crowd in practice; Alessandro Bocchio with Leonardo Mazzilli, returning to the race after a period of inactivity, then Massimo Marasso with Luca Pieri, and the young Biellese Alessandro Negri with Harshana Ratnayake. To complete the top ten Marco Colombi from Bergamo with Angelica Rivoir.

Sensational eleventh place overall for the driver from Alba Stefano Santero with Fabio Grimaldi, winners of the two-wheel drive challenge and therefore the best for the Rally 4 class aboard the Peugeot 208. The rally disputed by Matteo Giordano and Manuela Siragusa, on Suzuki Swift Hybrid, was also exceptional.

The driver from Cuneo celebrated poker in the Suzuki Rally Cup, four victories in four rounds which allow him to put a serious mortgage on winning the one-make trophy, which would be the second in a row. In second position Roberto Pellé from Trentino with Luca Franceschini at 1’20”, then Davide Bertini with Luca Vignolo at 1’44, also on the hybrid version of the Swift.

RALLY LANA ABSOLUTE RANKING

1. Albertini-Fappani (Skoda Fabia Evo R5) in 1:03’20.4; 2. Campedelli-Canton (Skoda Fabia Evo R5) at 6.9; 3. Pinzano-Turati (Volkswagen Polo Gti) at 34.4; 4. Fontana-Arena (Hyundai New I20 Wrc) at 44.6; 5. Carmellino-Tirone (Skoda Fabia Evo R5) at 50.8; 6. Chentre-Canepa (Skoda Fabia Evo R5) at 1’02.9; 7. Bocchio Ramazio-Mazzilli (Skoda Fabia Evo R5) at 2’13.3; 8. Marasso-Pieri (Skoda Fabia Evo R5) at 2’24.5; 9. Negri-Ratnayake (Skoda Fabia Evo R5) in 2’49.3; 10. Colombi-Rivoir (Skoda Fabia Evo R5) in 4’14.9;

ITALIAN ASPHALT RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP RANKING

1. Albertini 60pt; 2. Campedelli 58.5pt; 3. Pinzano 29.5pt; 4. C. Fontana 26pt; 5. Head 22pt; 6. Rossetti, Pedersoli 20pt; 8. Sossella 7pt; 9. Liburdi, Carmellino 6pt;