The talent of Andrea Mabellini shines, winner with Virginia Lenzi on Skoda Fabia Rally2 of the fifth round of the Italian Asphalt Rally Championship at the Piancavallo Rally.

It is the definitive consecration, the umpteenth confirmation for the young driver from Brescia, who has just turned twenty-four, who also lit up the scene on the Pordenone roads and this time took away the satisfaction of hitting his first Italian victory in his career; moreover in a monument race of national rallying such as the one organized by the Automobile Club Pordenone and Knife Racing Maniago, now in its 36th edition and returned to championship validity after more than twenty years.

Two days of competition that brought the spectacle of the rally around the Friuli province, from Aviano to Maniago right up to the 7 special stages held around the plateau. After having already come close to success in the previous CIRA round at the Rally Lana, frustrated by bad luck in the finale, this time Mabellini and Lenzi hit the target thanks to an overbearing performance at the start of the race, which ensured them a decisive advantage to manage in the second part.

Corrado Fontana, Nicola Arena, Hyundai i20 N Rally2 Photo by: ACI Sports

The momentum in the short initial night test “Borgo di Poffabro”, welcomed by the crowd on Friday evening, and above all the first passage on the longer “Pradis” in the morning brought the crew of MRF Tires, on the car prepared by Lorenzon Racing , at halftime with an advantage of more than 12” over everyone. Then came the final seal with the last scratch that definitively repelled the rivals’ attack and sent them to Maniago with the victory in their pocket.

The main protagonists of the Italian Asphalt Rally Championship tried to answer in turns, in particular Corrado Fontana and Nicola Arena. The duo on the Hyundai i20 WRC, with Michelin tires and prepared by HMI, after a cautious start in the early stages, found more and more pace, then made the difference on the two laps of the “Barcis-Piancavallo”.

Here Fontana, certainly also pushed by the many enthusiasts around the course, obtained two of the three personal signed scratches. The initial margin accumulated by Mabellini was however crucial, and in the end the rider from Como crossed the finish line 9.9” late.

The place of honor still grants 12 points to Fontana-Arena, who are close to the top still occupied by Albertini-Fappani, justified absentees at Piancavallo, in view of the scudetto sprint which will pass by Como at the end of the month and will then be decided in Bassano, with the last challenge and a maximum coefficient score.

Luca Rossetti, Manuel Fenoli, Hyundai i20N Rally2 Photo by: ACI Sports

Completing the podium in Maniago, still third classified as in Due Valli and San Martino, was Luca Rossetti with Manuel Fenoli. The Pordenone native was the most eagerly awaited on his home roads at the wheel of the Hyundai i20 Rally 2 prepared by the local Friulmotor team, yet the race didn’t turn in the right direction from the first gasp.

Immediately 7” lost on the opening night, then doubled after the first round of practice. A partial that appeared irretrievable for Rossetti considering the lack of feeling with his Korean four-wheel drive, thus forced to settle for a result that still gives him a chance to re-enter the championship sprint.

Podium placement just missed by 0.8” by Luca Pedersoli and Corrado Bonato, fourth overall on the Citroen DS3 WRC. A trifle separated the expert from Brescia from completing the comeback in the final, despite times close to the best time in the last two specials which were not enough to recover the 15” margin accumulated overall in the two long climbs on the classic “Barcis” test .

Simone Campedelli, Tania Canton, Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo Photo by: ACI Sports

On the last special instead an unfortunate episode caused Giuseppe Testa to lose fifth position, for the first time of the season sailed by Nicolò Lazzarini on the Skoda of the new Turbocar team, who in any case obtained the victory for the final stage of the 4th Zone Rally Cup .

A break in the brake caliper caused him to lose 39” in the final kilometers and allowed the Austrians of the European Championship Simon Wagner to overtake with Gerald Winter, also on a Skoda, fifth overall and fascinated by the Friulian roads at their debut in Piancavallo.

The second part of the general top ten was separated by more than a minute and a half, where the main local crews and protagonists of the Zona Rally Cup entered. Standing out among these is Marco Zannier with Paolo Colonnello, on a Skoda Fabia, who made the most of his knowledge of the route to earn the satisfaction of seventh place among the big names in the championship.

Behind him are two CIRA crews, such as Rudy Andriolo from Treviso with Manuel Menegon who paid for the lack of pace after a two-month stop and suffered most of the gap in the initial phase, then Paolo Menegatti from Vicenza with Nicola Rutigliano, they too on Skoda, who complained of an incorrect choice of tires and an incorrect set-up in the first part of the race.

To complete the positions that give points for the tricolor two Friulian drivers, always on Skodas, one from home like Dimitri Tomasso with Thomas Spangaro, not satisfied with the performance but amused in front of his public, then the winner of the Over55 for the CRZ Claudio De Cecco, eleventh overall at his debut on the Fabia, always together with Giovanni Campeis.

Among the well-known faces of the Italian series, a surprise space was obtained for “Zeta”, who stunned everyone on the night of Piancavallo, taking the lead of the standings with his Peugeot 106 A6 to leave it only to the passage of the four-wheel drive. But the local driver did the real feat on the second day of competition.

Navigated by Denis Piceno, the driver acclaimed by the friendly public got into the car to win the “all-forward” classification, a car that he managed to complete by putting even some Rally2 in check and finally conquering a heroic 17th place overall. First among the two-wheel drive at the finish line, “Zeta” was behind much better-performing cars and racing drivers for the Aci Sport Two-wheel Drive Cup.

Among these, second came Giampaolo Bizzotto co-driven by Sandra Tommasini, 2.8″ from “Zeta”, but still winner of the Rally 4 class. The driver on a Peugeot 208 managed to overtake the current leader of the Coppa Gianluca Saresera, who paired with Luca Beltrame had to settle for the lowest step of the podium for the first time this season, 10.8“ behind the winner of 2RM.

For the ACI Sport 4WD Cup, as well as for the classification reserved for the N5s, the gentleman driver from Como Pietro Porro placed at the top on the Friuli asphalts, who, flanked by Paolo Garavaglia on his Toyota Yaris, left the void behind him, crowning the victory with an advantage of more than 2′; for him also the remarkable 15th place overall.

Given the performance disadvantage, Stefano Paronuzzi and Massimo Falomo achieved another feat, who with a Renault Clio Williams, in addition to winning the A7 category, signed a sensational 22nd overall. Finally, the young driver of ACI Team Italia Matteo Doretto, who drove a Renault Clio Rally5, the same car used in the Absolute Italian Rally Junior Championship, won the class challenge together with the navigator Andrea Budoia, arriving at the checkered flag with more than 2 ‘ of advantage.

OVERALL RALLY PIANCAVALLO RANKING

1. Mabellini-Lenzi (Skoda Fabia) in 56’29.9;

2. Fontana-Arena (Hyundai New I20 Wrc) at 9.9;

3. Rossetti-Fenoli (Hyundai I20 N) at 23.5;

4. Pedersoli-Bonato (Citroen Ds3) at 24.3;

5. Wagner-Winter (Skoda Fabia Evo) at 51.0;

6. Testa-Lazzarini (Skoda Fabia) at 1’19.7;

7. Zannier-Colonello (Skoda Fabia) at 1’27.8;

8. Andriolo-Menegon (Skoda Fabia) at 1’42.6;

9. Menegatti-Rutigliano (Skoda Fabia Rs) at 2’12.9;

10. Tomasso-Spangaro (Skoda Fabia Evo) at 2’47.3;

ITALIAN ASPHALT RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP RANKING

1. Albertini 60pt;

2. Campedelli 58.5pt;

3. C. Fontana 41pt;

4. Pinzano 29.5pt;

5. Lipsticks 30pt;

6. Pedersoli, Head 28pt;

8. Andriol 9,5pt;

9. Sossella 7pt;

10. Liburdi, Carmellino 6pt;