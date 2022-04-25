First signature for Simone Campedelli and Gianfranco Rappa on the opening of the Italian Rally Asphalt Championship at the 55th Rallye Elba.

It was a domination, especially in the initial part of the Tuscan race for the driver from Cesena on Skoda Fabia Rally2, called to debut in the Italian series born from the now archived CIWRC and this year scheduled for seven rounds.

Having arrived in great shape from the start of the season in the European Rally, Campedelli marked a furrow between himself and his pursuers already on the opening day of Friday, ending with a 12 ” advantage over all thanks to four scratches in four special stages, also at night.

On Saturday he first froze the lead in the first practice lap, then he administered until he earned his first victory in CIRA. Behind him there was a fight, and how.

After a series of revolutions in the standings in the podium positions, Marco Signor and Corrado Bonato, second on Skoda at 22 “8 from the top, came out on top for the place of honor, who placed the decisive overtaking in the final against Andrea Carella and Luca Guglielmetti, 5 “5 behind rivals on another Skoda, forced to settle for the third step on the podium in Portoferraio.

The Tuscan classic organized by ACI Livorno Sport was not denied this time either. A rally with strong hearts and heavy feet that of the small island, built this year on eight special stages, four on Friday and four on Saturday, on stretches of road that have marked the history of this sport.

As per tradition, once again Monte Calamita made the difference, faced with the headlights on in the new asphalt version and Monte Perone, in the grand finale, with the ground dirty with earth and fog at times.

Precisely on this last part in the penultimate test, the longest “Due Mari” (22km), Signor completed the comeback on Carella, while Corrado Pinzano and Marco Zegna set the best time in practice to try to enter the podium area.

The last special was decisive, a repetition of the “Due Colli” where Marco Signor from Treviso repeated himself with the second scratch of his constantly growing race, while Andrea Carella from Piacenza managed to resist the final attack of Pinzano from Biella, who remained out from the podium to fourth place in a matter of 2 “5.

The Rallye Elba put almost all the protagonists of the Italian Rally Asphalt Championship in difficulty, with more slippery and humid conditions than usual considering also the light and intermittent rain that fell in the first part of the weekend.

Giuseppe Testa never found the right set-up, fifth overall with Emanuele Inglesi, in the second consecutive year on Skoda Fabia in this championship. He was among the most anticipated yet, after the excellent start in second position attacked by Campedelli, the Molise boy did not find the rhythm and found himself in spite of himself more managing than attacking.

Also in difficulty Corrado Fontana and Nicola Arena, another big of CIRA, champion in the CIWRC 2020, in sixth place but never competitive for the top with his Hyundai i20 WRC always appeared ineffective to try to force his hand on the insidious Elban tests.

A more painful race than expected also for Alessandro Gino and Daniele Michi on their debut with the Hyundai i20 Rally2. The Cuneo rider closes seventh overall in a rally spent understanding the right approach to the Korean, a feeling that he gained only in the final. Similar speech for Roberto Vescovi and Giancarla Guzzi on Skoda Fabia Rally2, eighth overall at the second exit with a four-wheel drive car.

After many seasons of domination among the small Super 1600s, the driver from Parma had to do his utmost to understand the driving style on the powerful Czech car and in the final test he managed to snatch the second time as well.

The absolute top ten is completed by two Elban crews Volpi-Maffoni and Bettini-Acri, both on Skoda Fabia Rally2. A challenge in the classic challenge between the two top drivers of the island, which was proposed again in this edition and which again saw Andrea Volpi conquer the success as the best Elban crew in the race.

Totò Riolo only eleventh, with Alessandro Floris on the right. The Sicilian driver, a great expert on Elba’s roads, fought from the beginning with the brake problems of his Volkswagen Polo Rally2 but he honored the race to the end and took first place among the Over55s.

Behind him, the Reggiano Ivan Ferrarotti and Massimo Bizzocchi from San Marino remain out of the points zone for CIRA.

Fight all the way between the two driving wheels. In the end, the breakdown of Federico Santini’s Peugeot 208, firmly in the lead up to now in the category, left the field open to success for the Sicilian outsider of the Italian flag Giovanni Lanzalaco with Antonio Marchica in a Renault Clio Rally5, ahead of Andrea Scalzotto in the same car with Nicola Rutigliano.

Third was Riccardo Pederzani, Riccardo Pederzani, born in ’98 from CIR Asphalt, flanked by Roberto Mometti in another French car.

ABSOLUTE RANKING 55th RALLYE ELBA

1. Campedelli-Rappa (Skoda Fabia) in 1: 07’41.2; 2. Signor-Bonato (Skoda Fabia) at 22.8; 3. Carella-Guglielmetti (Skoda Fabia) at 27.3; 4. Pinzano-Zegna (Volkswagen Polo GTI) at 29.8; 5. Head-English (Skoda Fabia R5) at 45.8; 6. Fontana-Arena (Hyundai New I20 Wrc) at 54.5; 7. Gino-Michi (Hyundai I20) at 1’36.5; 8. Vescovi-Guzzi (Skoda Fabia) at 1’39.9; 9. Volpi-Maffoni (Skoda Fabia) at 1’41.7; 10. Bettini-Acri (Skoda Fabia) at 1’44.9;

ABSOLUTE CLASSIFICATION CIR ASPHALT AFTER RALLYE ELBA

1. Campedelli 15pt; 2. Mr 12pt; 3. Carella 10pt; 4. Pinzano 8pt; 5. 6pt head; 6. Fountain 5pt; 7. Gino 4pt; 8. Bishops 3pt;