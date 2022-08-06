The 35th Rally Lana was a triumph for Corrado Pinzano and Marco Zegna on the Volkswagen Polo Rally 2. He couldn’t have designed it better than this, the man of the house, creator and best interpreter of this fourth round of the Italian Rally Asphalt Championship, also valid for the ACI Sport 1st Zone Rally Cup.

The driver from Biella was called to overtime for this edition which proposed him in the double role of organizer, at the head of rallyLana.alive, alongside the New Turbomark, as well as among the most anticipated drivers in the race for the Italian flag.

Objective achieved on all fronts, for the race that is back where it belongs, for history and tradition, to offer the stage to the tricolor, but above all for the overall victory, his first career in an Italian Championship, even the first on the its streets after having touched it for a long time.

Pinzano set it immediately with the lunge in the first special stage on Friday at night, the longest “City of Biella” with its iconic 23 kilometers passing with lights on for the Sanctuary of Oropa, where it made the difference and has accumulated a consistent gap from all rivals.

A flying start that in the end proved to be decisive. Then he managed on Saturday in the hot phase on the double lap on the specials “Bielmonte”, “Ailoche” and “Curino”, three other classic sections of the Lana, until he returned to the arrival in Biella with 2 tests won out of 7 and the success also in your pocket for the Zone Rally Cup. A result that thus relaunches Pinzano also in terms of the championship, which now proposes him in second overall position.

Two other top crews of CIR Asfalto tried to contend with him for his success. First Marco Signor and Corrado Bonato in the Skoda Fabia Rally 2, arrived as leader but started with 7 “to recover already at the night interval. Then a gearbox problem on the first lap of the second day, which began with their victory in practice, forced them to keep up rather than try to attack the top.

In the second part of the rally, however, Corrado Fontana and Nicola Arena made a comeback on the Hyundai i20 WRC, also fighting until the very end for the overall victory. The Larian had to deal with problems with the braking system from the start, unsuccessfully replaced in the assistance at dawn on Saturday, but he still managed to snatch second place in the penultimate special to the detriment of the Treviso. The three consecutive scratches in the final were fundamental for Fontana, which brought him up to 10 “8 from Pinzano-Zegna, with just 5 tenths of an advantage over Signor-Bonato.

With the third place, Signor still manages to maintain his leadership in the Italian Rally Asphalt Championship, also thanks to the departure of Simone Campedelli and Gianfrancesco Rappa in the early stages, also aboard Skoda Fabia Rally2.

The Cesena came as one of the most popular for the victory after the two consecutive victories obtained in the first two seasonal outings. Yet, after a good start on Friday evening, he stopped on the first test of the morning where he touched the front right side of the road and broke a steering link.

The verdict of the Rally Lana therefore offers a highly contested classification of the Italian Rally Asphalt Championship, after three different winners in four races, with four drivers, Signor, Pinzano, Campedelli and Fontana, collected in just under 15 points in view of the other three rallies. on the calendar.

Elwis Chentre together with Fabio Grimaldi on another Skoda took advantage of the opportunity to take home an excellent fourth place overall, which is also worth the third step of the podium for the Zone Rally Cup. The man from Aosta dosed his foot with skill to get the points necessary to extend to the top of the ranking concerning the 1st Zone, the geographical quadrant between Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta that sees him increasingly protagonist.

A result that brings Chentre, holder of the CRZ absolute title, closer to qualifying for the next National Final of the Italian Cup Rally ACI Sport 2022. The fifth place overall for Davide Caffoni from Ossola, with Massimo Minazzi on Skoda, who gets good points, is also applauded. to move to third position in the 1st Zone.

The level of performance and results is rising for the Ligurian of CIRA Francesco Aragno together with Andrea Segir, always on the Czech Rally2. The Savonese seems to have definitely entered into harmony with the four-wheel drive, even if in this rally new for him, as for the majority of the Italian drivers, he had to adapt to the rhythm of these special technical and guided tests, which are also very different from each other. .

Image

Very close to each other three other Piedmontese crews with ambitions above all for the CRZ, such as Massimo Marasso with Luca Pieri, Simone Peruccio and Federico Capilli, Alessandro Bocchio and Leonardo Mazzilli, all aboard the Skoda Fabia collected in the ranking in 8 “.

Complete the best ten positions of the absolute the Garfagnana Federico Santini in search of the qualification for the Cup Final, navigated by Marco Barsotti on another Skoda.

Just out of the top ten is the CIRA Alessio Della Maggiora from Lucca, who has completed a race to be discovered with Sauro Farnocchia at the notes on Skoda. Apprenticeship race on the new Volkswagen Polo instead for the Ceccanesi Vincenzo Massa and Daniel D’Alessandro, after an uphill rally due to the opening of the bonnet during the first special stage that immediately made him lose more than 2 ‘.

In twelfth place Davide Negri from Biella, a great interpreter also in the Historical Wool, always with Roberto Coppa, this time on Skoda Fabia winner among the Over 55s.

Class successes and exaggerated placements also looking at the absolute for the home driver Omar Bergo with Alessandro Mattioda on Renault Clio Maxi in class K11, thirteenth overall and the best of two-wheel drive, as for Michele Coriglie from Messina in fifteenth place and winner Rally4 class paired with Jessica Rosa on a Peugeot 208.

To underline the success among the Under 25 for the ACI Team Italia color bearer from Treviso in the CIAR Junior Mattia Zanin, here for a sport race on Renault Clio in Rally 4 version flanked by Andrea Budoia.

Fourth win in five rounds of the Suzuki Rally Cup for Matteo Giordano and Manuela Siragusa. The trophy leader from Cuneo also appeared impregnable in this new trip between the Swift Hybrids, sown since the first special stage.

In fact, Giordano immediately took the lead, he strengthened his advantage on Saturday morning, when he also conquered the Power Stage on the “Ailoche”, then he administered in the second part of the rally. In second place the young Igor Iani from Ossola with Nicola Puliani at 33 “4, followed by Giorgio Fichera from Catania sailed by Ronny Celli at 56.2” from the top.

Success in the Racing Start category for Cristian Mantoet and Roberto Simioni on the Swift in the RSTB 1.0 version.

The Italian Rally Asphalt Championship is now “on vacation” for the summer break in August and will restart in September for the last three races, starting with the Rallye San Martino di Castrozza, moving on to the Rally City of Modena, up to the end of the season with the ACI Como Trophy, with an increased coefficient of 1.5.

ABSOLUTE RALLY LANA RANKING

1. Pinzano-Zegna (Volkswagen Polo GTI) in 1: 03’38.0; 2. Fontana-Arena (Hyundai New I20 WRC) at 10.8; 3. Signor-Bonato (Skoda Fabia) at 11.3; 4. Chentre-Grimaldi (Skoda Fabia Evo) at 28.1; 5. Caffoni-Minazzi (Skoda Fabia) at 1’23.4; 6. Aragno-Segir (Skoda Fabia) at 1’41.3; 7. Marasso-Pieri (Skoda Fabia) at 2’03.8; 8. Peruccio-Capilli (Skoda Fabia Evo) at 2’07.3; 9. Bocchio R.-Mazzilli (Skoda Fabia) at 2’11.0; 10. Santini-Barsotti (Skoda Fabia) at 2’27.6;

ABSOLUTE CLASSIFICATION CIR ASPHALT

1. Mr 50pt; 2. Pinzano 38pt; 3. Campedelli 37.5pt; 4. Fountain 36.5pt; 5. Head 26pt; 6. Carella 23.5pt; 7. Ferrarotti 6pt; 8. Gino 4pt; 9. Bishops-Liburdi 3pt; 11. Mass 1,5pt

CRZ CLASSIFICATION 1st ABSOLUTE AREA

1. Chentre 36pt; 2. Herald 20pt; 3. Caffoni 15pt; 4. Santini 12pt; 5. Pinzano 10pt