The 41st Due Valli Rally gave a crazy opening to the 2023 Italian Rally Asphalt Championship. Two days of pure traveling entertainment were staged around Verona, along 10 special stages designed over 82 timed kilometers of asphalt, all gathered in the area between Valpantena, Val d’Illasi and Lessinia.

Among the 143 cars entered in the race, valid for the ACI Sport flag and for the 3rd Zone Rally Cup, the show was stolen by the close duel between the Skoda Fabia Rally 2 driven by Stefano Albertini and Danilo Fappani against Simone Campedelli and Tania Canton. The head-to-head was resolved in the photo finish, only in the final kilometer of the last SS10 “Ca’ del Diaolo” which handed the victory to Albertini-Fappani for just 2.2” ahead of their rivals.

After the appetizer on Friday in the short opening race “Busoni”, just 2 km, the confrontation between the two crews started from the second morning, which proposed Campedelli as the first absolute leader. The Cesena-born on the Czech wheeled MRF Tyres, called to defend the Asfalto title, launched himself at the top thanks to the first two scratches on the long “Moruri” and “Marcemigo”, while on the “Ca’ del Diaolo” Albertini limited the disadvantage to 1.5′ ‘.

Parts reversed in the second lap on the same three special stages, with the driver from Brescia on the Pirelli-shod Skoda who went on to take the lead of the standings, while Simone Campedelli answered in closing to get close to just 0.2” behind. Then the grand finale, which saw Stefano Albertini place the decisive shoulder on the third version of the “Marcemigo”, in which he gained another 2” in just 5 kilometers of testing.

Enough to defend the primacy and arrive in Piazza Bra with success in his pocket. A truly subtle balance between the two asphalt drivers, underlined by the epilogue that saw Albertini-Fappani and Campedelli-Canton score the same time ex aequo on the last special stage, also highlighted by the tie in the races won, four each.

On the third step of the podium were Luca Rossetti and Eleonora Mori, aboard the Hyundai i20 Rally2 with Michelin tyres. The Friulian returned to the Italian flag after winning the 2021 title. Despite a promising start, in which he set the best time in the opening round, he failed to keep up with his opponents in the hot phase.

Rossetti lacked the right confidence with the new Korean four-wheel drive, so he preferred to work on the feeling and think with a view to the championship. It took more kilometers than expected for Giuseppe Testa and Gino Abatecola to get into rhythm, confirmed on the Skoda for the third consecutive year in the CIRA, but returning with Pirelli tires after a few seasons.

Soon accused of the detachment from the top in the first round of practice, the Molisano recovered up to the fourth position which gave him the success for the Zona Rally Cup. Corrado Pinzano from Biella made way for him on his debut with Mauro Turati on the new Citroen C3 Rally2, a car that he had to discover during construction, so he avoided mistakes and made the most of this start as a test race.

First of the Veronese, Federico Bottoni finds satisfaction in sixth place with Sofia Peruzzi, called to the home race with Skoda and arrived as the man to beat for CRZ, he showed off behind the best in the championship. Excellent result with the seventh position for Giovanni Costenaro, a boy from Vicenza navigated by Matteo Gambasin, at his first experiences among modern cars on a Skoda, who climbed the standings in the final and obtained third place for the Zona Rally Cup.

Just off the podium in the CRZ, Manuel Sossella from Vicenza also returned to the Italian flag with Gabriele Falzone, who maintained an increasing performance in a completely new race for him, making his debut with the Hyundai i20 Rally2. The first ten positions were completed by two other Skodas driven by very expert drivers and often present at the Due Valli start, such as the other Efrem Bianco from Vicenza flanked by Dino Lamonato and “Pedro” making his first appearance together with Fabio Grimaldi.

The other Veronese Luca Hoelbling slipped out of the positions that offer points for the Italian flag only in the final stages with Andrea Gaspari on the Bohemian Rally2, who put on a show on friendly roads to celebrate his 19th presence at the Due Valli in the best possible way.

A Due Valli in constant pursuit of perfection that of Lorenzo Grani and Samanta Grossi, who over the course of the 10 tests tried to achieve the ideal set-up on their Peugeot 208 GT Line. In the end they were able to calmly manage the great advantage accumulated by winning all the “piesse” among the Rally4s always with a wide margin; the excellent performance in crescendo is also worth for them a relevant 17th place overall, as well as the primacy among the two-wheel drive for the tricolor.

Second among the Rally4s Mattia Broggi, co-driven by Andrea Chinaglia, unable to keep up with Grani’s pace but very stubborn in defending second place over Gianluca Saresera, taking advantage of his mistake. In fact, the driver from Brescia immediately lost several seconds in the first practice turning around at the first hairpin, and from that moment on for him, teamed with Daniel Taufer, a race began that was all about comeback finishing on the third step from the podium at 1’53.8.

Afterwards, in eighteenth and nineteenth position overall, the duel took place in the Super 1600 class between the drivers from Veneto, the Veronese Denis Vigliaturo co-driven by Ermanno and the Vicenza-born Giovanni Cocco with Christian Buccino, both on Renault Clio. A challenge solved, also in this case, on the last special of the rally in which Vigliaturo gave 7” to his rival and completed the comeback started from the second round on Saturday, immediately after a spin.

On the other hand, a clear path in the Rally5 class for Andrea Scalzotto from Vicenza who held the top of the special classification from the beginning, paired with Sara Montavoci on the Renault Clio, until concluding the race with 25.6” on Davide Pesavento and Nicolò Lazzarini, also them aboard the snappy French two-wheel drive.

RALLY THERAPY

The fourth edition of Rally Therapy was held alongside the Due Valli, the initiative organized by the Automobile Club Verona which allows disabled people to get into the car with the Veronese drivers, staged inside the area adjacent to the Service Park . Once again it was a success of participation, considering the 115 boys and girls who were able to participate, in addition to the shower of smiles and emotions experienced by all those present.

FINAL STANDINGS OF RALLY DUE VALLI

1. Albertini-Fappani (Skoda Fabia Evo R5) in 53’47.5; 2. Campedelli-Canton (Skoda Fabia Evo R5) at 2.2; 3. Rossetti-Mori (Hyundai I20 R5) at 31.9; 4. Testa-Abatecola (Skoda Fabia Evo R5) at 47.3; 5. Pinzano-Turati (Citroen C3 R5) at 58.8; 6. Bottoni-Peruzzi (Skoda Fabia R5) at 1’12.6; 7. Costenaro-Gambasin (Skoda Fabia Evo R5) in 1’36.1; 8. Sossella-Falzone (Hyundai I20 R5) at 1’40.0; 9. Bianco-Lamonato (Skoda Fabia Evo R5) at 1’45.8; 10. ‘Pedro’-Grimaldi (Skoda Fabia Evo R5) at 2’45.5;

CIR ASPHALT CLASSIFICATION

1. Albertini 15pt; 2. Campedelli 12pt; 3. Lipsticks 10pt; 4. Head 8pt; 5. Pinzano 6pt; 6. Buttons 5pt; 7. Costenaro 4pt; 8. Sossella 3pt; 9. White 2pt; 10. Pedro 1pt;