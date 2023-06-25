From the narrow streets in the village, passing between mountain climbs and descents, from the Brocon Pass to the Manghen Pass, up to the return to the city to crown the winner of this 43rd edition of the Rallye San Martino di Castrozza and Primiero.

The third round of the Italian Asphalt Rally Championship offered a show to every lunge of the 135 crews at the start, among which Stefano Albertini and Danilo Fappani got the better of them, in their second victory of the season.

It was a nervous, cerebral confrontation, which once again remained balanced up to the last meter of the 7 special stages. The driver from Brescia solved it in the finale with a touch of class at the wheel of the Skoda Fabia Rally 2, prepared by PA Racing and fitted with Pirelli tyres, who had already climbed to the top since mid-morning, but only won in the last two time trials.

Stefano Albertini, Danilo Fappani, Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo Photo by: ACI Sports

For Albertini it is the first signature in the roll of honor of the Trentino race, obtained after a new duel with Simone Campedelli and Tania Canton, also on Skoda but prepared by Stepfive and equipped with MRF Tyres, the last to surrender by just 4.7” of detachment.

A result which, although it offers Albertini one more victory, two against one, still gives Campedelli first place in the Championship with 1.5 points more thanks to the heavy score, with coefficient 1.5, assigned to Lecce.

The two crews on Skodas therefore renewed the head-to-head already seen in the previous stages, at the Due Valli and Salento, but this time with a more careful approach, as suggested by the difficult streets of San Martino, and a battle that remained open also to the others big of the tricolor until the final stage.

Simone Campedelli, Tania Canton, Skoda Fabia R5 Evo Photo by: ACI Sports

In fact, Luca Rossetti and Manuel Fenoli also demonstrated excellent pace on the Hyundai i20 Rally2 of Friulmotor, with Michelin tyres. They restarted strong on Saturday morning, on the first lap of the trio of classic trials “Gobbera”, “Val Malene” and “Manghen”. On PS3 and PS4 they marked the best time to return to the interval with just 1.6” from the leader Albertini.

Then something didn’t turn as before, so the Friulian lost decisive seconds which again forced him to settle for the third step of the podium, 14.5” from the top. Then Albertini first, Campedelli second, Rossetti third, as in the opening at the Due Valli, to confirm them as three of the first candidates for the title race, awaiting the halfway point at Rally Lana, with another four rounds in all to be contested in this CIR Asphalt 2023.

The rally ended once again at the foot of the podium Luca Pedersoli with Corrado Bonato on the Citroen DS3 WRC. This time the Brescian seemed in better shape than in Salento, so much so that he won both passes on the “Gobbera”.

Luca Rossetti, Manuel Fenoli, Hyundai i20 N Rally 2 Photo by: ACI Sports

However, his result was the shortest stretch of the entire race, the appetizer on Friday evening in the city show rehearsal, which brought back about 2,000 live spectators to enjoy the passages in the narrow streets of San Martino di Castrozza. In fact, on PS1 Pedersoli paid for a gap of 7.5” which weighed on the overall standings, in which he finished fourth 16.5” from the top.

Pedersoli and Rossetti are now tied for third place in the championship with 20 points. Just the opening time trial instead had launched Corrado Fontana and Nicola Arena at the top of the standings with a monstrous time and at least 2” on each opponent. Also on the following day, the Larian on the Hyundai i20 WRC started off on the right foot, then on the first lap on the “Val Malene” a touch on the front left ended his race towards victory.

The other Italian specialists took advantage of this, such as Corrado Pinzano who returned together with Mauro Turati on the Volkswagen Polo Rally 2 with which he had obtained excellent results last year. The Biellese took a while to calibrate the set-up and the pace, then found the feeling again and obtained important times even in the individual specials, such as the second time trial in PS4 “Manghen” just 0.5” from Rossetti’s scratch. Now Pinzano will be able to concentrate on the next round, the home round of Rally Lana in which he will have to defend last year’s victory.

Sixth position and a subdued race for Giuseppe Testa and Emanuele Inglesi on the Skoda Fabia, who can only partially console themselves with the victory in this round of the 3rd Zone Rally Cup. For the boy from Molise it was a rally in constant search for the best set-up and confidence ever found.

Stefano Albertini, Danilo Fappani, Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo Photo by: ACI Sports

Behind him, seventh overall but above all second for the CRZ, Manuel Sossella from Vicenza paired with Gabriele Falzone on the Hyundai i20, who thanks to this placement gains the leadership in the 3rd Zone, which includes the races in Veneto and Trentino, and is getting closer to his seasonal goal of qualifying for the next ACI Sport Italian Rally Cup National Final.

The performance of Rudy Andriolo from Treviso was also excellent at times, finally closer to the level with which he had been appreciated in the first participations in the tricolor, still sailed by Manuel Menegon on the Skoda Fabia. For the driver from Cavaso del Tomba, eighth position is equivalent to third place in the CRZ.

The last two positions of the top ten, which offer points for the championship, went to Andrea Perego and Daniele De Luis, returning after several years of inactivity and leaving San Martino with a sensational result in comparison with the greats of CIR Asfalto ; then Paolo Menegatti from Vicenza with Nicola Rutigliano, also on Skoda Fabia, in tenth position.

Luca Rossetti, Manuel Fenoli, Hyundai i20 N Rally 2 Photo by: ACI Sports

Lorenzo Grani and Samanta Grossi dominated the classification reserved for two-wheel drive cars both at night and on mountain passes, thanks to the victory of the first six tests which allowed them to manage the last one in total tranquillity. There wasn’t a moment in which the Emilian was questioned, a triumphal ride finished in the center of San Martino with a 50″ advantage over everyone, the perfect way to get back in the game for the ACI Sport Two Wheel Drive Cup .

Gianluca Saresera, leader of the special classification in the championship with Daniel Taufer, also had to accompany the car to the finish line, second on the Trentino mountain roads with over 20” of margin on Brunello-Dal Maso. The whole class podium is made up of Peugeot 208 GT Line.

In the GR Yaris Rally Cup, the one-make trophy dedicated to the Toyota Yaris GRs which made its debut this year in the shadow of the Dolomite Pale, Simone Di Giovanni won in the cockpit with Andrea Colapietro. The Roman is the third different winner out of three rounds of the Japanese cup, but despite the victory in extremis he was unable to give the paw in the two “Gobbera” power stages, won instead by Jacopo Facco, leader of the trophy paired with Pietro Ometto, and by Salvatore Lo Cascio navigated by Gianfrancesco Rappa.

Just the Sicilian Lo Cascio finished second at the finish line, with a gap of 7.8″ and a margin of over 20″ on Thomas Paperini and Simone Fruini. A result that allowed him to overtake them in the standings. Di Giovanni conquered with the victory in the trophy, but also the full points for the ACI Sport 4WD Cup within the Italian Asphalt Rally Championship.

Among the N5s, the class crown went to Devis Ravanelli, on Citroen DS3 with Fabrizio Hendel, the only car of the six starters who arrived at the checkered flag. More than two minutes, on the other hand, are the booty that granted Giovanni Cocco and Christian Buccino success in the classification reserved for the Super 1600.

Excellent result then, also in the overall classification, for Gabriele Cappellari sailed by Domagoj Dujman, first in class A6 aboard a Peugeot 106. The German flag also waved on the final stage, with the victory among the N4s for the German Martin Kainz, paired with Stefanie Fritzensmeier, first among the Mitsubishi Lancer Evos on arrival. Andrea Scalzotto and Sara Montavoci won the Rally5 class with a Renault Clio RS.

Simone Campedelli, Tania Canton, Skoda Fabia R5 Evo Photo by: ACI Sports

RALLYE SAN MARTINO DI CASTROZZA RANKING

1. ALBERTINI-FAPPANI (Skoda Fabia R5 Evo) in 1:03’34.1; 2. CAMPEDELLI-CANTON (Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo) at 4.7; 3. ROSSETTI-FENOLI (Hyundai I20 N Rally 2) at 14.5; 4. PEDERSOLI-BONATO (Citroen Ds3 Wrc) at 16.5; 5. PINZANO-TURATI (Volkswagen Polo Gti R5) at 28.0; 6. HEAD-BRITISH (Skoda Fabia R5 Evo) at 53.3; 7. SOSSELLA-FALZONE (Hyundai I20 N Rally 2) at 53.8; 8. ANDRIOLO-MENEGON (Skoda Fabia R5) at 1’08.3; 9. PEREGO-DE LUIS (Skoda Fabia R5 Evo) at 1’25.1; 10. MENEGATTI-RUTIGLIANO (Skoda Fabia R5 Evo) at 1’47.4;

ITALIAN ASPHALT RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP RANKING

1. Campedelli 46.5pt; 2. Albertini 45pt; 3. Head 22pt; 4. Rossetti, Pedersoli 20pt; 6. Pinzano 19.5pt; 7. C. Fontana 18pt; 8. Sossella 7pt; 9. Liburdi 6pt; 10. Buttons 5pt