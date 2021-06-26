Umberto Scandola / Guido D’Amore win the San Marino Rally, valid test for CIR and CIRT which ended with the repetition of the “Macerata-Feltria” (PS8 – 7.47km) and “Sestino” (PS9 – 14.88km) tests )

The Hyundai Rally Team Italia crew only had to manage a situation that had taken a favorable turn after the seventh round, when a flood of punctures and problems hit their most fearsome rivals.

To these was also added the final retirement of Giandomenico Basso / Lorenzo Granai, given that the Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo of CR Motorsport / Movisport did not want to restart at the start of the penultimate leg.

In this way, Scandola / D’Amore triumph comfortably with the Hyundai i20 NG R5 of SA Motorsport, closing with a wide margin on the Skoda driven by Fabio Andolfi / Stefano Savoia (ACI Team Italia / Motorsport Italia), who have to thank particularly the withdrawals others if they find themselves in the square of honor, since halfway through the race they had accumulated a delay of almost half a minute from the podium.

This is complemented by another Skoda, that of Bruno Bulacia Wilkinson / Marcelo Der Ohannesian (Meteco Corse), good at keeping third place in the final while also benefiting from the withdrawal of their direct rivals, Damiano De Tommaso / Massimo Bizzocchi, betrayed by the change. locked of the Citroen C3 R5 prepared by FPF Sport-Meteco Corse with which they could aim for third place.

Enrico Oldrati / Elia De Guio climbed to the Top 5 with Ms Munaretto’s Skoda, ahead of Daniele Ceccoli / Cristiana Biondi’s (Daytona Race).

Sixth place that cries out for revenge instead for Paolo Andreucci / Francesco Pinelli: the riders of the MRF Tires Team had been fighting for the primacy until this afternoon, when a Time Control in PS7 carried out in advance gave them a 2 ‘penalty.

Disaster for the crew of the Skoda of H-Racing / M33, which in this way collapsed to the margins of the Top 10, when at least the second place would have been within reach, even if “Ucci” admitted that he was not fully satisfied with the adjustments made to your car during the race.

The multiple Italian champion put Massimiliano Tonso / Corrado Bonato’s Skoda behind him in the final, who completed the race in seventh position keeping behind that of Andrea Mazzocchi / Silvia Gallotti (Leonessa Corse) and the Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 of Simone Campedelli / Gianfrancesco Rappa.

Despite the victories in these last two stages, the MRF Tires / Island Motorsport duo chews very bitterly due to the puncture that made them waste time (and the potential podium) in the PS7.

Mattia Codato / Christian Dinale in the Hawk Racing Club Skoda closed the Top10.

CIR / CIRT – San Marino Rally: Final Classifications