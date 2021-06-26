Umberto Scandola / Guido D’Amore are just a stone’s throw away from success at the San Marino Rally, where the CIR and CIRT drivers are in the final showdown as there are just two routes left to tackle.

The crew of the Hyundai Rally Team Italia won the repeat of the PS5 “Terra di San Marino 2” (4.75km) with the i20 NG R5 of SA Motorsport, finishing ahead of Paolo Andreucci / Francesco Pinelli also the PS6 “Macerata- Feltria 1 “(7.47km), while in the PS7” Sestino 1 “(14.88km) there was a response from” Ucci “.

The duo of the Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo branded Team MRF Tires / H-Sport was however penalized by 2 ‘for arriving early at the PS7 Time Control, so they will not have the opportunity to compete for the success in the grand finale with the race leaders. .

Scandola / D’Amore also benefited from the punctures that hit their teammates Andrea Crugnola / Pietro Ometto (Friulmotor / Movisport) and Simone Campedelli / Gianfrancesco Rappa (MRF Tires / Island Motorsport – Volkswagen Polo GTI R5) in the PS7 – who were in the Top3 3 “from the top – while Giacomo Costenaro / Justin Bardini (Hawk Racing Club-Hyundai) overturned and remained stuck in the middle of the trajectory, so the red flag was waved giving office time to those who were already in action.

In all this, Fabio Andolfi / Stefano Savoia go up seconds with the Skoda of ACI Team Italia / Motorsport Italia, accusing a delay of about twenty seconds from the record and with the Fabia of Giandomenico Basso / Lorenzo Granai to press them from behind, given that the duo of CR Motorsport / Movisport won the PS6.

The Skoda of Bruno Bulacia Wilkinson / Marcelo Der Ohannesian (Meteco Corse), Daniele Ceccoli / Cristiana Biondi (Daytona Race) and Massimiliano Tonso / Corrado Bonato are gaining positions, also because Crugnola is about to retire, given that his i20 has broken a Suspension.

At the moment the rankings are still being defined due to the time trial imposed by the race direction on those who took the red flag in the PS7. The reorganization and the restart for the PS8-9 that will close the event will take place at least an hour late, therefore it is expected around 18; 00.

CIR / CIRT – San Marino Rally: Standings PS5-6-7