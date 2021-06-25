Umberto Scandola / Guido D’Amore are the first leaders of the San Marino Rally, a valid test for CIR and CIR Terra which takes place this weekend on the dirt roads of the Titano.

At the wheel of their Hyundai i20 NG R5 prepared by the SA Motorsport team, the drivers of the Hyundai Rally Team Italia completed the 2.04km “San Marino – Power Stage” with the best time of 1’31 “909, beating by just 0 “039 the Skoda Fabia Rally2 of Paolo Andreucci / Francesco Pinelli (Team MRF Tires / H-Sport).

Virtual podium also for the other Hyundai branded Rally Team Italia, the i20 driven by the reigning tricolor champions Andrea Crugnola / Pietro Ometto (Friulmotor / Movisport), who are 1 “809 from the top.

A little more detached, thanks to an inaccuracy at the last chicane, the Skoda of Fabio Andolfi / Stefano Savoia (ACI Team Italia / Motorsport Italia), which is in the wake of Edoardo Bresolin / Rudy Pollet (Munaretto Sport).

Sixth time for the third Hyundai of the Top10, entrusted by the Hawk Racing Club to Giacomo Costenaro / Justin Bardini, who precede the Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 of Simone Campedelli / Gianfrancesco Rappa (Team MRF Tires / Island Motorsport).

The crew made up of Giandomenico Basso / Lorenzo Granai, at the wheel of the Skoda Evo of CR Motorsport / Movisport and not entirely fond of Super Specials like this one, was only eighth with 4 “368 behind.

The first ten are completed by the Fabia of the Swedes Stig Andervang / Robin Eriksson (RallyOnline) and Bruno Bulacia Wilkinson / Marcelo Der Ohannesian (Meteco Corse), enclosed in the space of 4 “8 from the top.

Another 8 Special Stages are scheduled for tomorrow, with three different routes repeated throughout the day.

CIR / CIRT – San Marino Rally: Classification PS1