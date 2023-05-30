Cir, the 1.9 million collected by the managing director Monica Mondardini also went sideways to the funds

American style Blackrockthe largest fund manager in the world, but also many other foreign funds and even some Italians did not like those almost 2 million euros That Rodolfo De Benedettison of Carlohe collected last year between a fixed and variable quota to act as chairman of the listed company Cirowned by him and his brothers Mark and Edward. And the more than 1.9 million collected by the CEO didn’t like it either Monica Mondardini.

This is revealed by reading the details of the minutes of the shareholders’ meeting of the Cir held on 28 April which was attended by bearer shareholders of 1.29 billion of securities equal to 78.4% of the total voting rights.

If indeed the approval of the budget 2022 registered by the shareholders aalmost “Bulgarian” approval (1.26 billion of voting rights), this was not the case when the shareholders’ meeting discussed items 3 and 4 on the agenda, relating to the “Remuneration policy and compensation paid in 2022″ and the ” Stock grant plan (assignment of free shares, ed) for 2023″.

In fact, here, even if the two points were approved with 1.17 billion of voting rights (of which 794 million expressed by the three De Benedetti brothers), however there were registered votes against for more than 65 million voting rights in addition to 58 million abstentions which rose to over 80 million for stock grants. And scrolling through the list of those who said no, there are many major international funds, but also Italian managers such as Azimut and Fideuram (Intesa Sanpaolo).

