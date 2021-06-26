Umberto Scandola in Hyundai i20 NG R5 was the best at the end of the 2.04 km of Power Stage that inaugurated the San Marino Rally. Behind him the never dominant Paolo Andreucci on Skoda Fabia Rally 2, and the reigning champion Andrea Crugnola on Hyundai, with a gap of 1 ”.

Due to a smudge in the last chicane he finished fourth, but with a certain gap Fabio Andolfi on Skoda Fabia R5, to precede Edoardo Bresolin’s Fabia EVO at close range.

Sixth was Giacomo Costenaro’s i20 NG R5, then Simone Campedelli’s Volkswagen Polo GTi R5 at 4 ”186 and Giandomenico Basso’s Fabia EVO at 4” 368.

Ninth at 4 ”769 was the Swedish Stig Andervag, then at 4” 812 Bruno Bulacia, both on Fabia EVO.

Among the R2 the Peugeot 208 of Andrea and Giuseppe Nucita commands on that of Trevisani – Tommasini.

Rally ranking of San Marino after PS1:

Scandola U. / D’Amore G. Hyundai i20 Andreucci P. / Pinelli F. Skoda Fabia +0 ”39 Crugnola A./Ometto P. Hyundai i20 +1 ”809 Andolfi F. / Savoia S. Skoda Fabia + 3 ”196 Bresolin E. / Pollet R. Skoda Fabia EVO + 3 ”442 Costenaro G. / Bardini J. Hyundai i20 +3 ”928 Campedelli S. / Rappa G. Volkswagen Polo +4 ”186 Basso G. / Granai L. Skoda Fabia EVO +4 ”368 Andervang S. / Eriksson R. Skoda Fabia EVO +4 ”769 Bulacia Wilkinson B. / Der Ohannesian M. Skoda Fabia EVO +4 ”812

RMMedia