On the occasion of the Rally of San Marino, third proof of the CIR Sparco scheduled for 25 and 26 June 2021, on the Peugeot 208 Rally 4 of Andrea Nucita a new one is making its debut livery official.

After two rallies won in the category Two Wheel Drive the heir of the 208 R2B points to the three of a kind on dirt roads of San Marino. The new colors will accompany the new 208 Rally 4 for the rest of the Tricolore season.

Official Peugeot 208 Rally 4 livery

On the occasion of the San Marino Rally, a totally new livery makes its debut on the Peugeot 208 Rally 4. The new dress is characterized by three basic colors: the White, the Grey and the blue.

New livery with white, gray and blue on the 208 Rally4

On the front and on the back the Italian tricolor, confirming the importance of Italy in the palmares of the victories of the House of the Lion.

“Racing as an officer was a great achievement for my career – the words of Andrea Nucita, Peugeot driver in CIR 2021 – winning the first two races immediately confirmed that we are the team to beat this season, thanks also to the great 208 Rally 4. The factory team managed by the FPF Sport of Fabrizio and Michele Fabbri does not need many introductions, I think it is the best you could wish for.

Andrea Nucita drives Peugeot 208 Rally 4 in CIR 2021

Running San Marino at the end of June with a new and unprecedented livery today gives me hope for the rest of the championship. We have invested a lot of time and energy this season and we want to continue to be protagonists in CIR 2021.

Perhaps someone out of luck would never have accepted to change colors and livery, but we are convinced that the elements that have so far brought us to the top step of the podium are much more solid and resistant. “

Peugeot 208 Rally 4 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: three cylinders, turbo, 1,199 cm3

Maximum power: 208 hp at 5,450 rpm.

Maximum torque: 290 Nm at 3,000 rpm.

Gearbox: SADEV, five-speed sequential

Differential: mechanical with limited slip

Front brakes: ventilated discs (tarmac setup: 330mm / dirt setup: 283mm)

Rear brakes: 290mm discs

Three-way adjustable suspension (rebound, low and high speed compression)

Minimum weight: 1,080 kg (1,240 kg with crew on board)

New Peugeot 208 Rally 4 photo

