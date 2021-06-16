Two races won out of two disputed in this 2021 Italian 2-wheel drive Rally Championship; the New Peugeot 208 rally 4 is the worthy heir to the glorious 208 R2B that made many Italian and other drivers have fun and win.

Today the New 208 Rally 4 in view of its third round in the CIR is dressed in a new livery that enhances its dynamic lines even more and enhances the many partners who accompany the official adventure of the 208 in the 2021 Tricolore.

In fact, at San Marino, on 25 and 26 June, the new 208 Rally 4 of the official crew will show off a totally new livery, characterized by three basic colors: white, gray and blue. On the front and on the rear the Italian flag, confirming the importance of Italy in the history of the victories of the House of the Lion.

Andrea Nucita: “Racing as an official was a great achievement for my career. Winning the first two races immediately confirmed that we are the team to beat this season, thanks also to the great 208 Rally 4. The factory team managed by Fabrizio and Michele Fabbri’s FPF Sport does not need many introductions, I think it is the best you could wish for “.

“Running San Marino at the end of June with a new and unprecedented livery today gives me hope for the rest of the championship. We have invested a lot of time and energy this season and we want to continue to be protagonists in CIR 2021. Perhaps someone would not have been lucky enough to never agreed to change colors and livery, but we are convinced that the elements that have so far brought us to the top step of the podium are much more solid and resistant “.