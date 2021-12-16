The dates of the races valid for the main series of the rally sector are official.

Following the meeting held last Tuesday 7 December, between the top management of ACI Sport, the ACI Sport Rally Commission and the Organizers of the titled races, the appointments of the Absolute Italian Rally Championship, of the Italian Rally Asphalt Championship, have been included in the 2022 calendar. the Italian Rally Terrain Championship, the Area Rally Cup and the ACI Sport Italian Rally Cup National Final.

The season for the major series will begin on February 27 with the Rally dei Laghi, for the 2nd Zone Rally Cup, followed on March 6 by the classic Rally Il Ciocco, at the opening of the CIR Sparco Assoluto.

Last the Italian Cup Final on 6 November with the Rally del Lazio and the closing of the CIR Terra with the Liburna Terra, scheduled for 13 November. A total of 104 modern rallies on the calendar, of which 46 valid for the regular season of the CRZ plus the National Final.

ITALIAN ABSOLUTE RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP *

March 6 – Il Ciocco Rally

10 April – Rallye Sanremo

May 8 – Targa Florio

June 26 – Rally of Alba

24 July – Rally di Roma Capitale

August 28 – Rally Mille Miglia

9 October – Rally Due Valli (coefficient 1,5)

ASPHALT ITALIAN RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP *

April 24 – Rallye Elba

May 29 – Rally del Salento (coeff. 1,5)

19 June – Rally of the Marca Trevigiana

July 31 – Rally della Lana

11 September – Rallye San Martino di Castrozza

2 October – Rally City of Modena

23 October – ACI Como Rally (coeff. 1,5)

ITALIAN LAND RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP *

March 20 – Rally Val d’Orcia

May 15 – Rally Adriatico

10 July – San Marino Rally

September 18 – Nuraghi and Vermentino Rally

October 16 – Rally City of Arezzo Crete Senesi and Valtiberina

November 13 – Liburnian Earth (coeff. 1,5)

ZONE RALLY CUP *

1 ^ ZONE

May 1 – Rally Valli Ossolane

May 22 – Rally del Grappolo

June 26 – Rally of Alba (coeff. 1,5)

31 July – Rally Lana (coeff. 1,5)

11 September – Rally City of Turin

2 October – Trophy of snacks

2 ^ ZONE

February 27 – Rally dei Laghi

10 April – Sanremo Legend (coeff. 1,5)

12 June – Coppa Valtellina

3 July – Rally della Lanterna (coeff. 1,5)

August 28 – Rally Mille Miglia (coeff. 1,5)

3 ^ ZONE

March 6 – Benacvs Rally

April 3 – Bardolino Rally

May 8 – Rally Valpolicella

19 June – Rally della Marca (coeff. 1,5)

11 September – Rallye San Martino di Castrozza and Primiero (coeff. 1,5)

9 October – Rally Due Valli (coeff. 1,5)

4th ZONE

10 April – Rally Bellunese

May 15 – Rally Piancavallo (coeff. 1,5)

3 July – Rally Valli della Carnia (coeff. 1,5)

7 August – Rally of Scorzé

4 September – Rally of Friuli Venezia Giulia and Eastern Alps (coeff. 1,5)

5th ZONE

May 15 – Rally Adriatico

10 July – San Marino Rally

7 August – Salsomaggiore Rally

2 October – Rally City of Modena (coeff. 1,5)

6 ^ AREA

6 March – Il Ciocco Rally (coeff. 1,5)

April 24 – Rallye Elba (coeff. 1,5)

May 29 – Rally degli Abeti and Abetone

June 26 – Rally Reggello (coeff. 1,5)

July 24 – City of Lucca Cup

4 September – Casciana Terme

2 October – Rally City of Pistoia

7 ^ ZONE

April 24 – Rally City of Casarano

May 29 – Rally del Salento (coeff. 1,5)

June 19 – Rally Terra di Argil (coeff. 1,5)

10 July – Rally del Matese and Medio Volturno

August 28 – Rally del Molise

25 September – Rally Porta del Gargano

8 ^ ZONE

May 8 – Targa Florio (coeff. 1,5)

June 19 – Rally of Caltanissetta

17 July – Rally Nebrodi (coeff. 1,5)

7 August – Rally del Tirreno (coeff. 1,5)

4 September – Rally Valli del Sosio (1,5 coeff.)

9 ^ ZONE

18 September – Rally dei Nuraghi and Vermentino (coeff. 1,5)

9 October – Rally Terra Sarda (coeff. 1,5)

ACI SPORT ITALIAN CUP FINAL *

November 6 – Rally of Lazio

* All dates indicate the Sunday of reference for each race weekend