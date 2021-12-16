The dates of the races valid for the main series of the rally sector are official.
Following the meeting held last Tuesday 7 December, between the top management of ACI Sport, the ACI Sport Rally Commission and the Organizers of the titled races, the appointments of the Absolute Italian Rally Championship, of the Italian Rally Asphalt Championship, have been included in the 2022 calendar. the Italian Rally Terrain Championship, the Area Rally Cup and the ACI Sport Italian Rally Cup National Final.
The season for the major series will begin on February 27 with the Rally dei Laghi, for the 2nd Zone Rally Cup, followed on March 6 by the classic Rally Il Ciocco, at the opening of the CIR Sparco Assoluto.
Last the Italian Cup Final on 6 November with the Rally del Lazio and the closing of the CIR Terra with the Liburna Terra, scheduled for 13 November. A total of 104 modern rallies on the calendar, of which 46 valid for the regular season of the CRZ plus the National Final.
ITALIAN ABSOLUTE RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP *
March 6 – Il Ciocco Rally
10 April – Rallye Sanremo
May 8 – Targa Florio
June 26 – Rally of Alba
24 July – Rally di Roma Capitale
August 28 – Rally Mille Miglia
9 October – Rally Due Valli (coefficient 1,5)
ASPHALT ITALIAN RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP *
April 24 – Rallye Elba
May 29 – Rally del Salento (coeff. 1,5)
19 June – Rally of the Marca Trevigiana
July 31 – Rally della Lana
11 September – Rallye San Martino di Castrozza
2 October – Rally City of Modena
23 October – ACI Como Rally (coeff. 1,5)
ITALIAN LAND RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP *
March 20 – Rally Val d’Orcia
May 15 – Rally Adriatico
10 July – San Marino Rally
September 18 – Nuraghi and Vermentino Rally
October 16 – Rally City of Arezzo Crete Senesi and Valtiberina
November 13 – Liburnian Earth (coeff. 1,5)
ZONE RALLY CUP *
1 ^ ZONE
May 1 – Rally Valli Ossolane
May 22 – Rally del Grappolo
June 26 – Rally of Alba (coeff. 1,5)
31 July – Rally Lana (coeff. 1,5)
11 September – Rally City of Turin
2 October – Trophy of snacks
2 ^ ZONE
February 27 – Rally dei Laghi
10 April – Sanremo Legend (coeff. 1,5)
12 June – Coppa Valtellina
3 July – Rally della Lanterna (coeff. 1,5)
August 28 – Rally Mille Miglia (coeff. 1,5)
3 ^ ZONE
March 6 – Benacvs Rally
April 3 – Bardolino Rally
May 8 – Rally Valpolicella
19 June – Rally della Marca (coeff. 1,5)
11 September – Rallye San Martino di Castrozza and Primiero (coeff. 1,5)
9 October – Rally Due Valli (coeff. 1,5)
4th ZONE
10 April – Rally Bellunese
May 15 – Rally Piancavallo (coeff. 1,5)
3 July – Rally Valli della Carnia (coeff. 1,5)
7 August – Rally of Scorzé
4 September – Rally of Friuli Venezia Giulia and Eastern Alps (coeff. 1,5)
5th ZONE
May 15 – Rally Adriatico
10 July – San Marino Rally
7 August – Salsomaggiore Rally
2 October – Rally City of Modena (coeff. 1,5)
6 ^ AREA
6 March – Il Ciocco Rally (coeff. 1,5)
April 24 – Rallye Elba (coeff. 1,5)
May 29 – Rally degli Abeti and Abetone
June 26 – Rally Reggello (coeff. 1,5)
July 24 – City of Lucca Cup
4 September – Casciana Terme
2 October – Rally City of Pistoia
7 ^ ZONE
April 24 – Rally City of Casarano
May 29 – Rally del Salento (coeff. 1,5)
June 19 – Rally Terra di Argil (coeff. 1,5)
10 July – Rally del Matese and Medio Volturno
August 28 – Rally del Molise
25 September – Rally Porta del Gargano
8 ^ ZONE
May 8 – Targa Florio (coeff. 1,5)
June 19 – Rally of Caltanissetta
17 July – Rally Nebrodi (coeff. 1,5)
7 August – Rally del Tirreno (coeff. 1,5)
4 September – Rally Valli del Sosio (1,5 coeff.)
9 ^ ZONE
18 September – Rally dei Nuraghi and Vermentino (coeff. 1,5)
9 October – Rally Terra Sarda (coeff. 1,5)
ACI SPORT ITALIAN CUP FINAL *
November 6 – Rally of Lazio
* All dates indicate the Sunday of reference for each race weekend
