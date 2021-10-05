The Sparco Italian Rally Championship enters the final phase of the season with the last two races on the calendar: the 39th Rally Due Valle di Verona on asphalt, scheduled for 8-9 October and the 12th Liburna Terra in Volterra (Pi), on 5/6 November.

Hyundai Rally Team Italia is ready for the two decisive challenges to aim for the title with the reigning Italian champion crew composed of Andrea Crugnola – Pietro Ometto and the recent i20 N Rally2 with Pirelli tires.

At the moment Crugnola is in third position in the championship, 22.5 points behind the leader, but with 57.5 points up for grabs which make the season finale open to a possible comeback by the Hyundai Rally Team Italia driver from Varese. The two second places conquered in the last two outings at the Rally di Roma Capitale and at the 1000 Miglia in Brescia, together with the points gained with the victories in both “Power Stages”, confirmed the value of the crew and of the Hyundai cars with Pirelli tires. First with the well-known i20 R5 and then the new generation of i20 N Rally2.

“A very hard-fought season finale awaits us” says Andrea Crugnola. “We have to aim for victory in every single race to try to make up for the gap we have at the moment from the leaders. The new i20 N Rally2 immediately showed great potential but we are only at the beginning of the work of perfecting every little detail, which is what makes the difference in such a hard-fought championship like CIR. The Due Valli is a rally that I really like, I won in 2019 and finished second in 2018 “.

“Together with the Friulmotor team and the Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing engineers we are defining the best set-up choices both in dry race conditions and in the case of rain, which we might encounter close to the Veronese mountains. I come from a small health problem that it has bothered me in the last few days, but I’m recovering quickly to be 100% right from the reconnaissance tests ”.

The entry list of the 39th Rally Due Valli di Verona is made up of 181 crews, of which 93 entered in the main CIR race. Among these there are 16 R5 class cars with all the main protagonists of the national series. As per the 2021 regulations, this rally will also start on Friday afternoon with the TV show test broadcast live by Rai Sport and Aci Sport channels, which assigns the first points of the weekend. Saturday the largest number of tests with three special stages to be repeated twice for a total of 95.4 km against the clock. The arrival in the traditional artistic setting of Piazza Bra, at the foot of the Arena of the Scaligera city.