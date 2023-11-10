Cipriani, new capital increase to rebalance the accounts

Two important innovations in Cipriani housethe luxury restaurant group chaired by Arrigo Cipriani and led by his son Giuseppe. In recent days, in fact, in Milan in via Palestro 24, at “Casa Cipriani” (the group’s new large luxury hotel-club) and in front of the notary Giuseppe Giordano the lawyer showed up Corrado Cassone representing the American fund Ares Capital Corporation to sign a “unilateral act” of consent to cancel the pledge that the same fund had on the Luxembourg company Cipriani Ita holding in turn on 100% of the Cipriani srl, Cipriani Industria srl And Alta Gamma srl.

Cipriani srl, of which Arrigo is president, is the Venetian company that owns the famous restaurants “Harry’s Bar” And “Harry’s Sweets” in Venice, while Cipriani Industry And High Range they carry out food production and catering activities respectively. In 2018 the fund had provided a structured loan in several tranches for a total of over 85 million dollars to Cipriani USA Inc and rumors had circulated last July that the hedge fund King Street Capital had taken over the financing, providing additional financing.

At the same time, a meeting of the members of the company was held Cipriani srlchaired by Arrigo, who on the basis of a balance sheet situation as of June 30th which highlighted a capital of 2.47 million, approved a free capital increase from 10 thousand to 600 thousand euros by allocating 590 thousand euros of reserves drawing on the 2 million of available reserves.

All this “to rebalance – we read in the minutes – the relationship between reserves and capital in order to ensure greater reliability for the company in the market sector in which it carries out its business”. In 2021 the capital was brought to the minimum legal level at the same time as the transformation from a spa to an LLC, but in 2022 the Venetian company generated over 10 million in revenues. The assembly then decided on the possibility that member meetings could also take place remotely in the future.

The Cipriani group has recently launched the fund Cipriani Hospitality to raise up to €500 million for its global expansion by investing in iconic buildings in locations including Dubai, Singapore, Madrid, Geneva and Tokyo, developed into members’ clubs under the name Cipriani House and in luxury residences.

