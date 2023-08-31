ECB, the moves of Giorgetti and Panetta. The names of Franco and Cipollone expendable and strategies

On the economic front Italy is moving some fundamental pawns. Fabio panettain fact, after a significant period in BCE was named as next governor of the Bank of Italy and this has triggered the risk of armchairs in the European central bank and beyond. Minister Giancarlo’s attempt failed – we read in La Stampa Giorgetti to question Piero’s candidacy Cipollone to the Executive Board of the European Central Bank to nominate his predecessor Daniele Frank. Indeed, the government has proposed by the current lieutenant governor of Bankitalia to replace Fabio Panetta, who will cease his office from 1 November. So we are back on the name circulated before the summereven if in the last few weeks the will of the treasure to make one different choice.

Frank – who had a conversation with Giorgetti yesterday – stays candidate for the presidency of the European Investment Bankbad hopes of a success they are limited: the favorite remains the Spanish minister Nadia Calvinoclosely followed by the current vice-president of the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager. Sources of the Mef – continues La Stampa – have made it known that his name “is registering a growing and broad consensus in European circles“, although in reality the situation is a little more complicated.

