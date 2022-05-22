Cip & Dale: Special Agents received a rather annoying accusation: the theft of a drawing of Sora made by a fan and published on Deviant Art. The film contains a large number of cameos, including that of the ugly Sonic, that of the Simpsons, one of South Park and one of My Little Pony.

Among the characters mentioned there is also Sora from the series Kingdom Hearts, of which the hairstyle and the Kingdom Key appear. According to the indictment, the hair was taken from a user’s design kimbolie12 on Deviant Art.

As you can see, the original drawing was shared in a tweet, which it appears to be traced (like all those published on Deviant Art, after all), which is compared with the hairstyle seen in the film. Evidently they coincide in lines and shapes.

Strange that a Disney artist would have had to resort to a similar expedient, given that the multinational owns the rights to Sora and it would certainly not have been difficult to access an official drawing, even simply by searching for it on Google Images.

To make it even stranger is that the looted drawing is from 2015 and is not very easy to find. So whoever was going to put that hairstyle in that bag must have done a specific search to get to that image.