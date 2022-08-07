The Verona coach: “It’s certainly not the beginning I dreamed of, we need two new defenders”

These are the statements of Gabriele Cioffi on Italia 1 after the elimination of Verona in the Italian Cup at the hands of Bari.

“Except for the first 22 minutes, with an excellent attitude and the right desire. For everything else you just have to shut up and work. I’m sorry because a scenario like that of today’s Bentegodi deserved something else. Did the market influence it? Talking about it after this race would be looking for a gigantic alibi.Since Ceccherini’s injury there was a blackout, I take responsibility, I put Magnani in difficulty because it was a match of aggression.

As for the market, 3 or 4 purchases are needed, of which two are in defense. Nothing has changed compared to a week ago but I have great faith in the club and in ds Marroccu. We are silent and work hard with our heads down.

How can I work waiting for the purchases one week from the start of the championship? With serenity, while working, you have to find an excuse to do, not one for not doing. It is certainly not the beginning I dreamed of, it is a start in a great climb. But I have faith, no one here pulls the oars in the boat “

