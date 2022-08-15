The Gialloblù coach after the defeat against Napoli: “We need three or four experience purchases”

These are the statements of Gabriele Cioffi after Verona-Napoli finished 5-2 for the Neapolitans.

“I am worried, but I believe in what I do. Football is above all head, and therefore we can all come out of it together. We are in difficulty, which we have managed to partially disguise “.

And then: “I am convinced that the company will intervene by 31 August. The construction sites are built from the ground up, today you can see a skeleton. There is a player who has left, Simeone, and others who are still in the balance. But I am confident that the company will intervene. I have great respect for my boys: I know they have value, but they must be given protection. They need to be helped, with three or four experience purchases “.

On the match, the coach observes: "Lthe sudden wake up call of the cup match helped to understand who Verona really is, which has attractive players who have become such by spitting blood. Without this, they are normal players. We talked to each other, and this served to have a great reaction, which lasted 50, 60 or 70 minutes".

